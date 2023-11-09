'We have listened to breeders' - Ballylinch Stud 2024 fees remain steady despite success on the track and in the ring

Ballylinch Stud has announced its fees for the upcoming covering season, with the brilliant Lope De Vega holding strong at €125,000.

Director John O'Connor said: “The Ballylinch stallion roster had another flagship year in 2023, with our proven sires Lope De Vega, New Bay and Make Believe being responsible for some of the highest-rated two-year-olds across Europe.

"Despite this success and outstanding results in the sales ring for our stallions, we have listened to breeders in a year which saw sales returns experience significant retrenchment and have decided not to increase our fees for 2024."

Lope De Vega is the sire of 208 black-type performers, including 67 Group winners, of whom 19 have come at the highest level. His leading performers this year include Group/Grade 1 victors in Saratoga Derby winner Program Trading and Tancred Stakes scorer Arapaho, while Champagne Stakes winner Iberian looked a performer of real promise when defeating Sunway and Rosallion at Doncaster.

O'Connor said: “In 2023, Lope De Vega again confirmed his status as one of the world’s elite sires. Only Dubawi and Frankel had more stakes horses, worldwide progeny earnings or a higher Book 1 average.

New Bay: sire of three top-level winners overall and three Group 1 juveniles in 2023 Credit: Amy Lanigan

"He has achieved success at the highest level on four different continents and is one of those rare sires who can truly be called a global success. His outstanding crop of two-year-olds this year, promise even greater success in the future. Ever popular at the sales, Lope De Vega’s yearlings averaged €270,000 and made up to 1,100,000gns."

New Bay's rise to the top of the ranks continues and he remains at €75,000. The son of Dubawi has three top-flight winners to his name in Saffron Beach, Bay Bridge and studmate Bayside Boy, while his three Group 1-performing juveniles this year are Listed winner and Fillies' Mile second Shuwari, Futurity Trophy runner-up Devil's Point and Criterium International second Alcantor, also winner of the Prix Thomas Bryon.

“New Bay broke through to the top level with his first two crops, which are returning an excellent 17 per cent black-type horses to runners," said O'Connor. "With three Group 1 two-year-olds, including the joint highest-rated colt in France and filly in Britain, his bright future seems assured.

"He has been one of the most popular young stallions in Europe for the past few seasons and this year’s yearlings averaged six and a half times their stud fee, making up to €1.65 million."

New Bay's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes-winning son Bayside Boy covered 134 mares in his first season and remains at €15,000. Make Believe, the sire of the top-class globetrotter Mishriff, is also unchanged at €10,000, with his biggest and best-bred crop set to turn two in 2024. His standout performers this year include five-length stakes scorer Sajir.

Bayside Boy: covered 134 mares in his debut season Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Connor said: "As a precocious, top-class two-year-old and a Group 1-winning miler by New Bay, Bayside Boy was understandably very popular in this first season, covering 134 mares. We are delighted with the quality of the mares he covered, which was the best book of any first-season sire in Ireland by the percentage of winners and black-type mares. As an exceptional individual with the athleticism to match, he looks sure to sire foals that the market is looking for.

"Make Believe made an outstanding start to his stallion career by siring a Classic winner in his first crop. Next season could be a breakthrough year for him, as he has many exciting two-year-olds including five-length Listed winner Sajir for Andre Fabre and Paddy Twomey’s four-length Curragh debut winner Porters Place. Both are realistic Classic hopes for 2024. As Make Believe’s 2023 yearlings are his biggest and best-bred crop to date, he could well hit the bullseye in 2024."

First-season sire Waldgeist has been trimmed to €10,000 from €12,500. The sire of some promising runners who are expected to improve further next year, his yearlings sold for up to €360,000 this year.

O'Connor said: "He has got some promising runners in his first crop who are well regarded by some of Europe’s top trainers. Just like the first crop of his own sire Galileo, they look sure to make significant progress next season.

"Waldgeist’s progeny sold exceptionally well again this year, making up to €360,000, 125,000gns, 120,000gns, 100,0000gns, and his Book 2 average of 77,000gns shows both trainers and agents like what they see."

