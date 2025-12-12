'We feel he will really suit the Irish market' - Australian-bred Complacent to stand as a jumps sire at Foxwood Farm

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jumps breeders have a new route into the Authorized sireline with the Group 1-winning Complacent arriving at Donal White’s Foxwood Farm in County Cork.

The son of Authorized was bred and raced by Godolphin, for whom he won the Group 1 Spring Champion Stakes in his native Australia. He also won a Group 2 and a brace of Group 3s, as well as finishing second in the Victoria Derby.

He initially stood at Mapperley Stud in New Zealand, from where he sired five black type performers on the Flat and 58 winners at a strike rate of 62 per cent.

His roll of honour is led by the Group 2 scorer Agera and the multiple Group 3-winning pair Hi Yo Sass Bomb and Jay Bee Gee. Hi Yo Sass Bomb was also runner-up in the Group 1 Livamol Classic.

Complacent relocated to Haras du Mont Goubert in France for the 2023 season, meaning his oldest French-bred crop will turn two in 2026.

Francois Nicolle was among those involved in bringing Complacent to France, and the leading trainer is now standing the horse in partnership with White.

“Complacent has all the right attributes to make a successful National Hunt stallion,” Nicolle said. “He had real strength, quality and, crucially, speed as a racehorse. His sire needs no introduction to jumps breeders and we’ve been impressed by the youngstock he has sired in France. He certainly stamps his progeny. Given this combination, we feel he will really suit the Irish market.”

White added: “He’s a fine, big black horse who’s 16.2 with loads of bone, a lovely step and is very correct. Authorized is doing very well on the track and in the sales ring; we all saw how well his foals sold at Goffs and Fairyhouse recently. We’re conscious of the challenges commercial jumps breeders are facing at present, and have priced Complacent at a fee that gives people a real chance of turning a profit.”

Complacent’s fee has been set at €2,500, with a concession for fillies. He joins the Foxwood Farm roster that in 2025 featured Telescope, sire of Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero Slade Steel, Saint Des Saints’ son Saintgodrel and Night Wish.

