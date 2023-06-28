'We are delighted with the support for A’Ali' - Newsells Park Stud announces winners for A'Ali sporting promotion

Newsells Park Stud has announced the winners of their sporting promotion for their stallion A’Ali. Breeders sending mares to the four-time Group 2 winner for the 2023 breeding season were entered into a prize draw to win two tickets each to a World Championships.

The draw was overseen by football legend Ossie Ardiles for the participating breeders, who sent over 100 mares to the son of Society Rock this term.

John and Daniel James from Brookside Stud won the tickets and hospitality at the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Final, while Fiona and Bob Temple of Saxtead Livestock are Paris-bound with two tickets for the Rugby World Cup final on October 28, including travel and three nights’ accommodation.

David and Emma Armstrong from Highfield Farm are set to head to the 2024 Dubai World Cup, with flights and three nights in a top-class hotel.

Newsells Park Stud’s general manager, Julian Dollar, said: “A’Ali’s partners were keen to highlight what a great sporting chance a mare had of producing quality, fast and precocious winners if she was covered by one of the fastest and most precocious sprinters of recent years.

“We are delighted with the support for A’Ali from breeders this year, not only because of this promotion but also given the quality of his first foals, with many breeders returning their mares to him for a second time. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to seeing A’Ali’s first foals at the sales later this year.”

