'We are a proven performer' - Goffs announces launch of Coral Gold Cup Sale at Newbury in December

Goffs has announced a new select sale of point-to-pointers at Newbury racecourse’s Coral Gold Cup meeting on Saturday, December 2.

The Coral Gold Cup Sale by Goffs sees the company return to the Berkshire track where, prior to its redevelopment, a world-record price for a National Hunt horse in training at public auction was achieved when Un Temps Pour Tout sold for £450,000 in 2013.

Goffs sales have set more subsequent records with multiple Grade 1 winner Jonbon selling for £570,000 in 2020. Classic Getaway equalled that record when sold a few months later.

Jonbon: high-flying graduate of a Goffs point-to-point sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

The meeting includes the John Francome Novices’ Chase, a Grade 2 contest won by the likes of Arkle, Burrough Hill Lad, Denman, Bobs Worth, Many Clouds and Native River.

UK managing director Tim Kent said: "We are excited by the opportunities Newbury will offer as the racecourse has undergone extensive redevelopment since our last sale there just under ten years ago and it now offers facilities that are second to none. Combined with the world-class Coral Gold Cup meeting, which is always attended by so many leading owners and trainers, it is ideally suited to have a sale of this nature, so we will use our extensive knowledge and experience, learned from years of offsite sales, to make this a success.

“Like many of the horses we will offer, we are a proven performer as evidenced by our portfolio of select PTP sales across different locations including Newbury, Punchestown and Aintree which have achieved world-record prices on no less than three occasions and whose graduates have included several champions. We proved that yet again last year, having created and successfully launched the Tingle Creek Sale which was met with great acclaim from vendors and buyers who benefited from our unique approach.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the Newbury racecourse executive for their enthusiastic backing of this event, we look forward to working with them in the coming weeks and, of course, to offering a world-class catalogue of pointers on Saturday, December 2."

Henry Beeby: "Goffs thrives on offering vibrant competition to the market"

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby added: "No matter the industry or profession, competition is vital for a healthy market. Our industry is no exception and a monopoly benefits no one, except the entity that drives to create one. Goffs thrives on offering vibrant competition to the market and it is in that spirit that we head to Newbury to launch the Coral Gold Cup Sale.

"Goffs have conducted off site boutique sales all over the world with huge success; think London, Dubai, Hong Kong, as well as our point-to-point sales, our record speaks for itself and we will bring the same dynamic, customer focussed approach to Newbury which will benefit from our experienced and respected teams in the UK and Ireland.”

The Coral Gold Cup Sale by Goffs will be held in the winner's enclosure after racing. Entries will be taken in the build-up to the event and will be available to view online as they are accepted.

