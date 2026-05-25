'We always knew she was going to be a bit special' - Esna's Newbury victory a two-fold triumph for Sam Sangster

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Esna's victory in the Listed Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury this month gave Sam Sangster more than one reason to smile.

The daughter of Starman was picked up by the agent and syndicator for £50,000 at the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale in 2024 to race for a partnership in the purple and white colours of Martin Hughes. In hindsight that looks quite the bargain given the huge success of her Tally-Ho Stud-based sire, last year's champion first-season stallion.

Now a two-time winner for Brian Meehan, Esna also finished fourth to the unbeaten Diamond Necklace in the Prix Marcel Boussac last October and was blowing off the cobwebs at Newbury after a fourth on her seasonal reappearance in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket.

She was driven out by Ryan Moore to beat a useful field of unexposed fillies in the same race won by the Prix de Diane winner Nashwa four years earlier. The same Chantilly Classic is now on the agenda for Esna and there is plenty of hope for her thriving over that ten-furlong trip once again, even if she is by a July Cup winner.

Esna's dam is the Galileo mare Dubai , a winner over seven furlongs in Germany and Listed-placed over an extended mile and a quarter. Dubai is also the dam of Dalakhani mare Alakhana , a Listed winner over a mile and a half in France, and Secret Beach, a two-time winner over a mile and a half at York and Newmarket last term.

Thinking back to his first impressions of Esna, Sangster said: "She wasn't your typical Donny horse, she had a lot of scope. Obviously it was one of the first sales where we had an opportunity to see the Starman yearlings, but she was certainly more of a Galileo build than a Starman build. She was a lovely, free mover who had a lot of quality and a lot of balance to her, but just looked like she was going to take time more than anything else.

"She's come out of the race really well and Brian seems very happy with her, so between Brian and and Mr Hughes, we will make a plan, but it looks as though all roads lead to the Diane. She's very genuine and game and she did everything very easily as a two-year-old. She was just the kind of filly who was always blossoming and we always knew she was going to be a little bit special, even by March as a two-year-old although she didn't run until August."

Esna's Listed success was just one of a number of spectacular updates for another great hope that the Sangster family are involved with, the exciting young sire Diego Velazquez .

The three-year-old is a half-sister to Alakhana, the dam of Meehan’s Prix Dollar and Hampton Court Stakes winner Jayarebe, another of Sangster’s yearling sales triumphs from Arqana. Sangster sourced Avolta, a winning Wertheimer family-bred Mastercraftsman half-sister to Jayarebe, at last year's Arqana December Sale and she is now in foal to Diego Velazquez.

Esna: Newbury Listed winner was bought by Sam Sangster at Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year's Prix Jacques le Marois winner was bought from the Coolmore partners before his biggest success by Sangster on behalf of a syndicate and he stood his first northern hemisphere season at the National Stud this term. He remains highly enthused about the support the stallion has received.

Sangster said: "We bought Avolta and she's safely in foal to him. The list of updates he's had in the last couple of weeks is incredible. Darousha, the half-sister to Daryz, is in foal to him and Roziyna, the half-sister to French Guineas winner Rayif, was covered by him last week.

"Others in foal to him include the dam of the €1.1 million sale-topper at Arqana [Breeze-Up Sale] and a half-sister to the Showcasing filly who made €625,000 there.

"There were a number of of really nice updates and it just shows the quality of book he's covered. He's past 100 mares in foal and we had a Group 1 winner scan in foal last week, as well as a Rockfel winner a couple of weeks ago. The list goes on. We couldn't be more excited and encouraged by the response, especially from British breeders. I'm very grateful for the chance the stallion's going to get off the back of that."

Diego Velazquez will shuttle to the Sangsters' Swettenham Stud in Australia, standing his first season there for a fee of A$27,500. Sangster is expecting similar support for the five-year-old, particularly being a pacy son of Frankel, with brother Adam pulling out all the stops at the Nagambie operation he oversees.

He said: "They've got the Magic Millions this week and I believe Adam is putting on a boat ride for breeders to launch the stallion there. He's received a a lot of interest, being a fast son of Frankel and being the way he's built.

"He should tick a lot of boxes for Aussie breeders and Adam for one is getting behind the horse. He's already bought a few mares for him and I think they'll be buying a few more at Magic Millions this week."

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