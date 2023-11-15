'We aim to offer the best to breeders' - Haras d’Etreham announces 2024 fees for National Hunt stallions

The 2024 fees for Haras d’Etreham's jumps roster have been released, with new recruit Pretty Tiger set to debut for €4,000.

A high-class son of the excellent Sea The Moon, Pretty Tiger's career highlights included the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam at three and the Group 3 Prix Exbury last year. He was also Group 1-placed when second and third to State Of Rest and Dreamloper in the Prix Ganay and Prix d'Ispahan. The five-year-old was a four-time stakes winner at three and four, winning six of his 17 starts and placing a further six times.

He is out of the winning Zamindar mare Fast And Pretty, a daughter of the Group 2-placed Tres Rapide, an Anabaa Blue sister to Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville winner and Deutsches Derby second Tres Blue and a half-sister to Group winner and Prix du Cadran second Tres Rock Danon. Pretty Tiger is in turn a half-brother to the Group-placed Pretty Boy.

The roster is topped by the mighty Saint Des Saints, who remains at €15,000. The legendary son of Cadoudal is the sire of 17 individual Grade 1 winners, while his daughters have produced 34 black-type performers, including six Grade 1 winners in 2023 alone.

His Grade 1-winning son Goliath Du Berlais will see his first crop turn three in 2024 and he also remains unchanged, this time at €7,500. He was the leading first-season sire at the sales with his foals and yearlings.

The proven top-level sire Masked Marvel (unchanged at €12,500) can count Sel Jem and Teahupoo among his leading performers and has continued to perform both on the track and in the sales ring. Last weekend his Maskaya finished second in the Grade 2 Prix Magalen Bryant, while his offspring are highly sought-after and have sold for more than 20 times their conception fee.

Masked Marvel: Grade 1 sire continues to stand for €12,500 for 2024 Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

Paradiso will welcome his first foals next year and the Grade 3-winning son of Kapgarde remains fixed at €5,000. He covered 94 mares in 2023. including 54 winners and 47 sisters of 78 stakes performers, such as a sister to dual American Grade 1 winner A Raving Beauty.

The roster is completed by Camelot's Irish Derby winner Latrobe, a high-class performer whose first crop turn two in 2024. He remains at €4,000

Etreham's Nicolas de Chambure said: "We are delighted to welcome Pretty Tiger to join the ranks of our jumps sires. It is essential for us to select profiles capable of enriching the pool of French stallions and continuing the development that breeding is currently undergoing in the jumping discipline.

"It is also with this in mind that we are continuing to support the fillies and mares' jumping programme by sponsoring the Group races reserved for them at Auteuil.

"We aim to offer the best to breeders and are very pleased with the stallion profiles we are offering again this year."

