'Very positive reviews' - first foals arrive for Newsells Park Stud's high-class Isaac Shelby

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The first foals by Newsells Park Stud's Superlative Stakes winner and Classic-placed miler Isaac Shelby have arrived.

Among the son of Night Of Thunder's new arrivals is a bay colt out of Rio’s Cliff, a black-type producing mare from the immediate family of champion colt Scalo and champion older horse Wise Dan.

Breeders Mark and Pippa Hackett of Moat House Farm said: "We’ve been out of the breeding game for a while, so it was a very special moment to have this lovely foal born by Isaac Shelby. He’s a great size, with plenty of scope and bone. He’s one of the nicest foals we’ve had born here, so we are thrilled. The dam, Rio’s Cliffs, has bred three winners from four runners, and her first foal was the Group 3-placed Rex Of Thunder [by Night Of Thunder] so we’re excited to see what lies ahead for this lovely colt."

Another bay colt arrived recently out of Asamosa, a daughter of Grade 2 winner, Renee’s Titan.

Robbie and Kirsty Mills of RMM Bloodstock said of the Stephen Palmer-owned colt: "We’re delighted with this foal. He’s a fine stamp with lots of strength, bone and presence.

"We’re big fans of Isaac Shelby, who’s a stunning looking horse and we were always keen to support him. We sent him three mares and on the strength of this foal, we’ll be sending him more again this year."

A third recent foal by Isaac Shelby is a filly out of King’s Guest, a sister to Group 2 winner Langs Lash and closely related to French 1,000 Guineas heroine Elusive Wave for Pat Phelan of Ermyn Lodge Stud.

Phelan said: "Very happy with her. She’s a lovely filly. She was born three weeks premature, but still weighed 49kg.Two weeks on, she’s 69kg and absolutely flying."

Newsells Park Stud’s general manager Julian Dollar said of Isaac Shelby's first foals: “Three [reported] foals so far and three very positive reviews, so we’re very encouraged and looking forward to seeing the rest of his babies this spring and summer.

"No doubt helped by our recently announced “No Risk” terms, Isaac Shelby is proving very popular once again and his book is filling well. Upbeat foal reports like this will all help to ensure that he covers a second successive strong book."

Isaac Shelby will be parading at the Tattersalls British EBF Stallion Parade at Tattersalls Park Paddocks on Thursday, February 5 at 11am.

The Poule d'Essai des Poulains runner-up will stand this year for £7,000.

Read more

'We love to buy mares good enough to send him' - Frankel among the sires booked for Newsells Park Stud's leading lights