Unbeaten Libertango brings family connections to the fore after Albany success

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Libertango's victory in the Albany Stakes on Friday was another feather in the cap for a family owner Vefa Ibrahim Araci knows well.

The daughter of No Nay Never is not a homebred for Araci's Chippenham-based stud, having cost manager Rob Speers 400,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale in April. She was instead bred by Lynch Bages and Camas Park Stud and was offered at the Arqana August Yearling Sale last year, selling to Blue Farm Bloodstock for €130,000.

A third winner of the week for No Nay Never following Great Barrier Reef and Mission Central's wins in the Coventry Stakes and King Charles III Stakes on Tuesday, Libertango was making it two wins from as many starts. The George Boughey-trained filly had romped to a length-and-a-half debut score at Leicester last month.

The juvenile is out of the Oasis Dream mare Ein Gedi, a sister to Aktabantay and half-sister to Baydar. The former landed the Solario Stakes as a juvenile in Araci's silks, before finishing fourth to Gleneagles in the following year's St James's Palace Stakes. Baydar was a multiple scorer in the silks for Hugo Palmer.

Speers said: "We bought this filly because we really liked her pedigree and obviously we know a bit about the family, it's a family Mr Araci has always liked. I was very impressed with her breeze and even more impressed with the way she handled herself at the sales. Every time she came out and showed, she walked out, trotted up and down and did everything really nicely. She had a lovely outlook and a lovely temperament too.

On future plans, he added: "There's no rush with her. She's a little bit high behind at the moment, so we'll get her home and give her a good pat and a cuddle, and let her tell us when she's ready to go back to the track."

Araci told ITV Racing: "Unbelievable. I can't explain it. My heart's all over the place – it's a wonderful feeling. I hope it can continue and that we can get another winner here. It's very important for everyone. I've been here in the past with Sir Henry Cecil, and it's wonderful to have a winner.”

Boughey added: "She was prepared by Brendan Holland and he was very sweet on her before the sale. We were on her as a yearling but didn't manage to buy her.

“She's got the most amazing brain. Trying to buy Royal Ascot two-year-olds, No Nay Never's the stallion who's hitting it out of the park, so to be able to get her was brilliant. He was pretty bold, Mr Araci – he wanted to get the horse and he had to pay for it. Her work has been better than any two-year-old we have sent to Ascot. We've been second and third in the race the last couple of years, so we're delighted to get it done."

It has been a good meeting for Araci's operation as his homebred Glacius finished a valiant third in Thursday's Hampton Court Stakes. The Too Darn Hot colt was making his first start since filling the same position in last year's Autumn Stakes to the subsequent Classic-placed Hankelow.

Speers said: "He's very special to us and it was a brilliant training performance by Hugo and the team. To have a colt like Glacius with Hugo and filly like Libertango with George is a dream come true."

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