Two new Grade 1 winners for Westerner in a day of surprises at Punchestown

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Two upsets in the Grade 1 races on Punchestown's opening afternoon shared a similarity as both Eachtotheirown and Western Fold were sired by the late Westerner.

It is just over a year since the death, aged 26, of the top-class stayer who won the Gold Cup when it was staged at York and finished second in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

During his long service at Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud, Westerner became a reliable source of good jumpers. His best progeny have included Stayers' Hurdle winner Cole Harden and Western Warhorse, who took the Arkle Chase.

He had more Cheltenham Festival winners this year courtesy of Wilful, who landed the County Hurdle, and Supremely West, triumphant in the Pertemps Final.

Western Fold has been Westerner's leading earner this campaign, through victories in the Galway Plate and the Grade 2 Gowran Champion Chase, and his first success in Grade 1 company came through a demonstration of stamina in Tuesday's Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

The seven-year-old was bred by Martin Dibbs and pinhooked by Peter Nolan for €17,000. He was later bought by trainer Gordon Elliott and agent Bobby O'Ryan for €82,000 at the Goffs Land Rover (now Arkle) Sale in 2022. He is the brother of three other winners.

Connections of Western Fold celebrate for the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase Credit: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Like Western Fold, Eachtotheirown had also been well beaten at Cheltenham and is a graduate of the same sale, where he was bought by Sam Curling for €48,000 before moving from the point-to-point handler to the care of Barry Connell. It was his first success at black-type level.

Bred by John and Maurice Barry of Ballykineally Stables, he is out of the unraced Presenting mare Beautiful War, meaning he is bred on the same cross as 28 winners. Further back, this family traces to the Cheltenham Gold Cup-placed Harbour Pilot.

It will no doubt provide a boost to June's Arkle Sale, while the Goffs Defender Bumper, a race for the auction's graduates, looks like it could well have produced another fine prospect in Abbeyglen, a No Risk At All gelding bought last year for €160,000 as a sibling of smart performers Grand Sancy, Keskonrisk and Fleur Au Fusil.

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