Two-day catalogue released for updated La Teste Yearling Sale

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A bumper 238 lots will be offered at September’s Osarus La Teste Yearling Sale, held this year in partnership with Arqana. The event, which has been staged in south-western France for the last 19 years, is to be staged on September 8 and 9.

The catalogue includes progeny of 68 different stallions and the largest consignments will come from Haras de la Haie Neuve (19 lots), Haras de Montaigu (17) and Haras de Saint Vincent and Haras des Faunes (16 lots each).

Haras de Castillon will offer 10 lots including a Hello Youmzain filly out of a half-sister to Texas (lot 15). Windermere Stud will consign 13 lots including an Intello filly, a granddaughter of Group 2 winner and Group 1 Matron Stakes placed Cladocera (201).

Among a large draft from Haras de Colleville is a filly by Galiway descending from German 1000 Guineas winner Unforgetable Filly. Haras des Capucines has a half-brother by Goken to Groupwinners Hargeisa and Zabeel Light (20) and a colt by Victor Ludorum out of a half-sister to Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac winner Indonesienne (80).

Haras de Saint Vincent will offer an Ace Impact filly out of a half-sister to Roman Candle (76) and a colt by Chaldean out of a full-sister to Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Mangoustine (134).

Over the years the sale has produced numerous winners including Sands Of Mali, Trueshan, Fatale Bere and Royal Dubai.

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