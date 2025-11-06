Racing Post logo
Tweenhills announces 2026 fees for roster headlined by Kameko

Kameko at Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire
Kameko: will stand for a fee of £15,000 in 2026Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tweenhills has announced its stallion fees for 2026, with top-level-winning sire Kameko to stand at £15,000 (down from £20,000 this year).

The record-breaking 2,000 Guineas winner Kameko is the sire of Grade 1-winning juvenile New Century and Wimbledon Hawkeye, winner of last year's Royal Lodge Stakes and who was successful in the $3.5 million Nashville Derby in the US this campaign. 

He is also the sire of this year’s Sirenia Stakes winner Five Ways, who was also fourth in the Middle Park Stakes, as well as French Listed winner American Gal, the stakes-placed Jackknife and the 100-rated Rakejo.

Kameko has also had five yearling sell for six-figure sums this year, three of them at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. The son of Kitten's Joy has had yearlings sell for 1,000,000gns, €310,000, 250,000gns, €250,000 and 200,000gns. 

Sussex Stakes winner Lightning Spear will stand the upcoming covering season at £3,000 (from £5,000 in 2025). 

He has produced four horses who have each won at least five races, namely Royal Velvet (seven times), Atlantic Gamble and Thunderous Love (who have each won six times) and Charlie’s Choice.

