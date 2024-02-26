Tribute paid to Prince Faisal's Olden Times and exciting times lie ahead for Mishriff with first mare in foal

Ted Voute has paid tribute to Prince Faisal's Group 1 Prix Jean Prat winner and high-class sire Olden Times, who has died at the age of 26.

The son of Darshaan, a homebred of the Saudi prince's successful Nawara Stud, also landed the Group 3 Earl of Sefton Stakes and Listed Feilden Stakes for John Dunlop. The hope is his legacy can continue to be built through son Eydon and his broodmare daughters.

Voute, racing adviser to Prince Faisal, said: "Olden Times served everybody very well. The prince had bought the other partners out, including George Strawbridge, while Lord Howard de Walden's family were still involved up until he went to Throckmorton Stud.

"He went there and then around Ireland a little bit and then came back to Throckmorton. They loved him there and were very good with him. He wasn't the easiest guy in the world to manage as he had his idiosyncrasies, but he liked it there.

"The prince still sent the odd mare. We've got one yearling left and a couple of mares by him."

Ted Voute: "They loved him there and were very good with him" Credit: Laura Green

Olden Times, responsible for triple Group 2-winning stayer Times Up, as well as Listed winner and 2,000 Guineas fourth Eydon, is also broodmare sire of the prince's Noticeable Grace, winner of the Group 3 Prix Chloe, and Spanish Group 1 winner Crack Regiment, among others.

Voute said: "The Prince wanted to still have that line to go to with some of his families. He doesn't breed for next year, he breeds a lot of his mares for his sons to take on down the road."

The team retain faith in the ex-Roger Varian-trained Eydon, who last weekend returned from 18 months on the sidelines in the Winter Derby at Southwell. He was unable to land a blow behind Military Order on his first run for Andrew Balding, but the vet reported he finished lame.

Voute said: "Eydon has been kept in training aged five. For me, he ran a bit disappointingly on Saturday, but Andrew wasn't overly disappointed. The prince is hoping he'll be able to carry on the sireline and win a big race somewhere.

"Eydon's been fraught with little niggly injuries along the way – he's a big horse – but the hope still lives with him."

Mishriff: three-time Group 1 winner has his first mare in foal Credit: Martin Stevens

Voute had positive news of Prince Faisal's most recent superstar, Mishriff. On the third anniversary of his Saudi Cup triumph, the three-time Group 1 winner has belatedly got his stud career up and running at Montfort et Preaux.

He said: "Mishriff's first mare is in foal and it's very exciting. I think he'll get well over 100 mares. The prince is sending five or six of his own to him, including some he bought such as Bounce The Blues and Oscula."

Mishriff's second career as a sire had been delayed by 12 months owing to a fractured pedal bone in his stable, but Voute added: "I think he's got as good a chance as any. He's got a lot of competition with French Derby winners retiring to stud in France this year, but he had the Saudi Cup race record time until the weekend, while he's a lovely, balanced horse who was very highly rated.

"He's got to compete with Ace Impact and Vadeni but, looking through rose-tinted glasses, I think he's got a good shot to take them on at stud."

