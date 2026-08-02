Treble up: Lope De Vega's banner weekend continues as Data stars in Deauville

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Lope De Vega sired his third black-type winner in two days when the exciting Data stormed home in the Group 3 Prix Six Perfections at Deauville on Sunday.

Having been represented by a Group 3 winner when his veteran son Enfjaar gained a first Pattern win in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday, the Ballylinch sire completed a notable double on the day when Phineas captured a second successive Listed win at Clairefontaine.

Like Phineas, the two-year-old Data is a homebred for the Wertheimer brothers. She is the second stakes winner out of the Listed-winning and Group 1-placed Rock Of Gibraltar mare Matematica.

The ten-year-old is also responsible for Longchamp Listed winner Zuna , a daughter of Shadai Stallion Station resident Kizuna, as well as the black-type-placed Zarak filly Jokla .

Lope De Vega's year has been headlined by Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam and US Grade 1 dead-heater Expensive Queen , a sister to the sire's black-type winners or performers Antonia De Vega, Al Haarith and Luckin Brew.

Siyouni: on the Classic scoresheet again with Soreanga Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Also on Sunday, Soreanga became the 12th individual Group/Grade 1 winner and tenth Classic scorer for Siyouni when downing the previously unbeaten Lapotheose in the German Oaks at Dusseldorf.

A homebred for leading German operation Gestut Fahrhof, the Andreas Wohler-trained filly became the third Group 1 winner bred on the potent Siyouni-Galileo cross, joining Classic stars St Mark's Basilica and Sottsass. Overall, the nick has produced 11 stakes winners.

She is out of the unraced Saltita , a close relation to German Group 3 scorer Saphir and a half-sister to triple Listed winner Sarandia.

Saltita is the dam of smart juvenile Salt Bay , who was third in the 2022 Criterium International for Ralph Beckett. That gelding is a three-parts brother to Soreanga, being by another son of Pivotal in Farhh, while the pair are half-siblings to the Group 2-placed Palavecino , by Cacique.

Soreanga, a Listed winner at two, was already one of Siyouni's 50 individual Group/Graded winners, having landed the Hamburger Stutenpreis over the same distance at Hamburg last month.

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