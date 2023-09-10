Too Darn Hot continues blazing spell with Fallen Angel's Moyglare Stud Stakes triumph

The exciting Fallen Angel continued her rapid progress to land the Moyglare Stud Stakes - and in doing so gave Too Darn Hot his maiden Group 1 winner.

A homebred for Steve Parkin's Branton Court Stud, the Karl Burke filly is now three wins from four starts. Her sole defeat came when a narrow second in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown.

Appropriately the imposing grey was a first winner for her Dalham Hall-based sire when scoring at Haydock in May. She is the fourth foal out of the late Lawman mare Agnes Stewart, herself a high-class juvenile with a win in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes and close-up second in the Fillies' Mile to Together Forever, the dam of another exciting two-year-old in City Of Troy.

Agnes Stewart has produced three other winners from four runners to have made the track. They also include the classy Frankel filly Divine Jewel, a winner for Roger Varian and Koji Maeda who was a neck second in the Group 3 Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown in July. The four-year-old has picked up black type placings four times overall.

Too Darn Hot is a product of the Lloyd-Webber's Watership Down Stud, being out of their brilliant broodmare Dar Re Mi. The Singspiel mare is a daughter of the mighty Darara, making her a half-sister to the ill-fated Prince of Wales's Stakes and Sheema Classic winner Rewilding as well as Hong Kong Group 1 victor River Dancer, Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil scorer and Ranvet Stakes second Darazari.

They are also half-siblings to Spanish Group 1 scorer Dariyoun and Rhagaas, third to the brilliant Montjeu in the Prix du Jockey Club.

Her Dewhurst, Prix Jean Prat and Sussex Stakes-winning son is a full-sibling to Group 2 Middleton Fillies' Stakes scorer and St Leger second Lah Ti Dar as well as Group 3 Musidora Stakes winner and Prix de l'Opera third So Mi Dar. They are half-siblings to the Group-placed De Treville, a son of Oasis Dream now plying his trade at Sumbe's Montfort et Preaux in France.

Too Darn Hot, who stood this season for £40,000, having began his career at £50,000 in 2020, has to date sired 14 individual winners. They also include Group 3 Prestige Stakes winner Darnation and German Group scorer Caroline Reaper.

