Tomasz Szumski appointed as Polish representative for Tattersalls Ireland

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Tattersalls Ireland has appointed Tomasz Szumski as its official representative in Poland. The announcement comes on the back of a successful weekend for the operation in the country with September Yearling Sale graduate Time For The Star winning the Polish Derby as a €22,000 purchase by Szumski and trainer Adam Wyrzyk.

Szumski has been a jockey and trainer in Poland and has spent plenty of time informally working with Tattersalls Ireland’s clients in the area.

"I'm delighted to officially join Tattersalls Ireland as its representative in Poland,” he siad. “Having worked closely with Polish buyers over the past few years, I've seen first-hand the increasing appetite for sourcing quality bloodstock from Ireland.

“Tattersalls Ireland offers an outstanding range of horses across its Flat and National Hunt sales, and I look forward to continuing to build relationships within the Polish racing industry and welcoming even more buyers to Fairyhouse in the years ahead.

“Seeing Time For The Star win the Polish Derby was a very proud moment for me. I was delighted to help source him at the September Yearling Sale, and his success is another example of the quality and value available at Tattersalls Ireland."

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins added: “We're delighted to officially welcome Tomasz to the team. He has already established excellent relationships with our Polish clients and has played an important role in growing our business in this market.

“His previous experience in Polish racing as both a jockey and trainer, combined with his understanding of the Polish and Irish racing industries, makes him an invaluable addition to our international representative team.”

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