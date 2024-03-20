Time Test half-brother to Group 1 winner Fonteyn to debut at Southwell on Thursday

Time Tested

What's the story?

Time Tested is not only a half-brother to a Group 1 winner, he is also the second foal out of a rags-to-riches mare who did it the hard way. Unraced at two, he makes his three-year-old bow around a month off his three-year-old birthday and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

How is he bred?

By Time Test – as his name suggests – the colt was bred by The Raceology Partnership out of the unraced Cape Cross mare Luzia. Luzia, herself a half-sister to a handful of winners and from the family of Breeders' Cup Mile and Nunthorpe hero Last Tycoon, was bred by Darley but had sold to The Raceology Partnership for just 3,500gns from Godolphin at the 2019 Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

That proved a massive bargain as her 2019 Farhh filly went on to become Fonteyn, a winner of the Sun Chariot Stakes and Michael Seely Memorial Fillies' Stakes for Kevin Ryan and Sheikh Obaid. Luzia is on record as having no other progeny since Time Tested, so it can only be hoped more will emerge in the future.

Who does he face?

Among his 11 rivals is the once-raced Dark Angel colt Corrales, a brother to two stakes winners in Mountain Angel and Fanciful Angel, the last named also second in the Arlington Million and Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes. He ran well for fourth on debut at Kempton in February and should surely be sharper for that effort.

Another to note is Castle In The Sand, a son of New Approach out of a Listed-placed Cape Cross mare who has been second on his last two starts. His dam is a half-sister to the well-regarded Cicero's Gift, who was last seen in the 2023 St James's Palace Stakes. Further pedigree updates could be in the offing based on his potential.

