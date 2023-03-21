'This is where the prize-money is' - Jim Hay spending spree at Dubai Breeze-Up headed by AED2.2 million Gun Runner colt

Jim Hay made a notable statement of intent at Tuesday’s Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale as he proved by some way the leading buyer in the Meydan parade ring.

The Dubai-based Scotsman, whose pink and green silks have been carried by notable horses with the likes of Aidan O’Brien, Andrew Balding and Paul Cole over the years, has been backing the local stable of Bhupat Seemar and purchased another clutch of choice American-bred colts.

Hay struck very early on in proceedings when, flanked by bloodstock agent Stephen Hillen, he went to AED2.1 million (or €518,519, with amounts being expressed in euros by Goffs) for lot 2, a Justify colt offered by Willie Browne’s Mocklershill.

He would later eclipse that with a final bid of AED2.2m (€543,210) for Powerstown Stud’s Gun Runner colt (18), from an elite Brazilian family on his dam’s side, who ended up topping the standings.

"We supported the sale last year, we didn’t do very well with one of the the purchases but nevertheless they were high quality pedigrees, the catalogue looked better and Steve had a good look at everything," said Hay.

Hillen added of the Justify colt: "Willie thoroughly recommended him, I saw him there about three weeks ago, he had a big stride, and he’s by a good stallion."

Elaborating on his strategy, Hay, whose total spend was €1,629,631 on four horses, said: "I think we’ve got eight or nine with Bhupat; now the plan is to build up a bigger string in Dubai, this is where the prize-money is!

"We need to race here and Steve is looking at more and more dirt horses for us. The plan is to race them here, move them on to America and race them there."

Although quiet on Dubai World Cup weekend, Hay put in a good word for his homebred Munnings colt Southern Artist.

"We thought of running him in the UAE Derby here but, for various reasons, had to run six days after he won at Jebel Ali in the Al Bastakiya - he was fourth but it proved he doesn’t stay nine and a half furlongs. We’ll keep him here, he’s huge and at four he’ll be a much better horse. Bhupat will nurse him and next year he’ll be interesting."

Top-lot honours went for the second year running to Tom Whitehead of Powerstown Stud, who seems to have this event cracked as he had sold a Curlin colt for €619,808 last time.

"I bought the Gun Runner colt from Keeneland for $160,000 last year, he’s just been a lovely horse and has gone to the right place," said Whitehead, who was asked how he approached this particular sale.

"Just keep it simple," he said. "We’ve just looked for American-bred colts, good individuals, good pedigrees."

Browne had an equally high opinion of lot 18, who he said had been offered on behalf of Coolmore interests and was out of Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt’s Galileo mare Say - a Group 3 winner in Ireland and third in the Matron Stakes who has already produced three black-type winners

"He was a beautiful colt, he had the pedigree, it was a great price but it wasn’t too much of a surprise as he did a very good breeze and vetted well," said Browne. "I loved the horse. His movement was exceptional and it's a serious pedigree.

Horses in the ring at the Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I trained a Justify [Diamondsareforever] to win just before Christmas and I have a couple more in pre-training. I think he’s going to go all the way."

Among Hay and Hillen’s other purchases was one which made Bushypark Stables' journey to the Gulf more than worthwhile.

A Mitole colt (14) changed hands to those connections for €246,914, with Matt Whyte’s operation finding the son of three-time winning Street Sense mare Warm Breeze for $60,000 at Keeneland in September.

"Really, really happy with that," said Whyte. "We came here last year but this was the first time we were selling, so we had an idea of what to bring here.

"He’s a big horse, 16.2, but really straightforward. It’s been a wonderful experience all the way though."

The Justify colt out of Say takes his turn in the sales ring at Meydan Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sheikh Mohammed made several appearances on the lawn outside the parade ring and he had a not-so-secret agent on hand to do his bidding. Anthony Stroud signed for two purchases in the end for a total of €530,864.

Oak Tree Farm’s Street Sense colt, out of a placed daughter of fabled race and broodmare Serena’s Song, was priciest at €370,370, and he also selected a €160,494 Honor Code colt from Mocklershill.

As those intending to buy a horse have to indicate their move by waving a paddle, it was either by design or amusing coincidence that the suave Stroud was carrying number 007.

