'This is our opportunity to celebrate their outstanding successes' - ITBA National Breeding & Racing award winners announced

The annual Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association's (ITBA) National Breeding & Racing Awards took place at The Heritage in County Laois on Sunday.

Minister Pippa Hackett was the guest of honour and was on hand to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of Irish breeders and Irish-bred horses both Flat and National Hunt during 2023.

Dermot Cantillon and Meta Osborne were inducted into the Hall of Fame, while Leo Powell was recognised for his contribution to the industry. Other notables included William Austin, who was the recipient of the Smaller Breeder Award, and David Bowe as recipient of the Wild Geese Award. The Next Generation Award was presented to Amy Marnane.

More than 330 people were in attendance at the event, with Ana O'Brien on hand to accept the award for 2YO Filly of the Year Porta Fortuna, on behalf of Whisperview Trading Ltd from Declan Landy of Declan Landy Fencing.

Christy Grassick of Coolmore presented the Wild Geese Award to David Bowe of Littleton Stud, while Coolmore accepted the award for 2YO Colt of the Year Henry Longfellow and 3YO Colt of the Year Auguste Rodin.

Auguste Rodin won the three-year-old colt award at the ITBA National Breeding & Racing Awards Credit: Edward Whitaker

Each of these awards were presented by Eamon Moloney, nominations manager for Kildangan Stud and Cormac Breathnach, director of sales for Keeneland respectively. Eoin Fives of Ballylinch Stud presented the Small Breeder Award to Austin.

Speaking at the event, ITBA chairman Cathy Grassick said: "We are delighted to have Minister Pippa Hackett join us again for this year’s awards and we thank her and her government colleagues for their continued support. We are honoured tonight to recognise the outstanding achievement of Irish bred horses, both Flat and National Hunt during 2023. This is our opportunity to celebrate their outstanding successes in a year which Irish thoroughbred talent was on display to a global audience once more.

"It is also an opportunity to acknowledge those who have made a lifelong contribution to Irish thoroughbred breeding and our people awards are well deserved and a testament to the wonderful people we have working in our industry. It is important we continue to acknowledge the Next Generation award as we are committed to investing in the future industry leaders and provide them with every opportunity to succeed at the highest level.

"Congratulations to all award winners and many thanks to our sponsors for their continued support."

ITBA National Breeding & Racing Awards 2023 winners

Chaser of the Year Award 2023 – Shishkin, Breeder: CJ & EB Bennett

Hurdler of the Year Award 2023 – Marine Nationale, Breeder: JB Bloodstock

National Hunt Race Mare Award 2023 – Marie’s Rock, Breeder: Dan Breen

Young National Hunt Horse Award 2023 – A Dream To Share, Breeder: Brucetown Farms

Small Breeder Award 2023 – William Austin

2 Year Old Filly of the Year Award 2023 – Porta Fortuna, Breeder: Whisperview Trading Ltd

2 Year Old Colt of the Year Award 2023 – Henry Longfellow, Breeder: Coolmore

3 Year Old Filly of the Year Award 2023 - Mawj, Breeder: Godolphin

3 Year Old Colt of the Year Award 2023 – Auguste Rodin, Breeder: Coolmore

Older Horse Award 2023 – Mostahdaf, Breeder: Shadwell Estate

Next Generation Award 2023 – Amy Marnane

Wild Geese Award 2023 - David Bowe

Contribution to the Industry 2023 – Leo Powell

Hall of Fame 2023 – Dermot Cantillon and Meta Osborne

Read more

'I’m almost 63. I feel like I’m 23 and want to do more' - Michael O'Hagan on new challenges and old experiences