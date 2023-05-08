'They've all done their bit on the track' - Zaffarella's legacy set to continue for Buchanans

Peter Buchanan's latest career development has led to hope that Rosevale can follow in her mother's footsteps by not only winning on the track but also being successful in the breeding shed in years to come.

The Northern Irishman and former stable jockey to Lucinda Russell, for whom he won Haydock's Grand National Trial on the popular Silver By Nature, has turned his own hand to training, first with point-to-pointers and then with an eye on some runners under rules.

Several of his string are out of his family's magnificent broodmare Zaffarella, a multiple winner over hurdles who has gone on to thrive in her second career as the dam of two black type performers from five winners and runners to have competed under rules.

He says: "I used to work for Lucinda and when I retired I went back home to Belfast and went into the family business. My dad has a [clothing] shop there and he was also breeding from Zaffarella, so I used to do a bit of pre-training with her progeny and then they'd go to Stuart Crawford.

"This year I decided I had a bit more time so I got out my handler's licence and started running them in point-to-points."

Step forward, Rosevale, a daughter of Zaffarella and the late Boardsmill Stud resident Califet. She showed she had inherited plenty of the family talent when winning a Loughanmore mares' maiden point by over four lengths last month for Buchanan, who is in the process of applying for a trainer's licence in order to run her under rules.

The documentation has not been rubber-stamped in time for her handler to find her a bumper just yet and instead she had a start at Bartlemy on Sunday, in a mares' winners' event. It didn't go quite so well as Rosevale was unplaced and was found to be in season on Monday morning, but even before making her second point-to-point start a winning one, after a fall at Kirkistown in February, the six-year-old would still have held plenty of residual value given her pedigree.

She is a half-sister to five winners, including Listed Sky Bet Handicap Chase winner and Grade 2-placed performer Windsor Avenue and Grade 2 Lightning Novices' Chase third Ravenhill Road.

Windsor Avenue: one of two black type performers for his dam Credit: John Grossick

It has been the family's good fortune that Zaffarella now has three fillies to continue the line, with the 22-year-old Zaffaran mare set for a well-deserved retirement.

Buchanan says: "We've been quite lucky as Zaffarella had four geldings in a row to start off with and they've all done their bit on the track. She's had five runners and five winners under rules and now we've got a couple of fillies coming through, a four-year-old by Soldier Of Fortune and a yearling by Walk In The Park. Between those three, we'll probably keep a couple to breed off and keep it going."

Zaffarella is unlucky not to have three black-type winners or performers to her name as the highly promising Kalanisi gelding Malone Road suffered a career-ending injury after landing two bumpers and a hurdle contest for Gordon Elliott and Cheveley Park.

Such had been the impression created in winning a Loughanmore four-year-old maiden point-to-point, he had sold to Tom Malone and Elliott for £325,000 from Crawford at the Goffs UK Aintree Sale in 2018.

Malone Road selling for £325,000 at the Goffs UK Aintree Sale in 2018 Credit: Sarah Farnsworth/Goffs UK

Buchanan says: "Zaffarella's first two were black-type horses and then along came Malone Road, who unfortunately got injured but I know the Gordon Elliott team thought very highly of him. He won two bumpers and was nearly favourite for the Champion Bumper at that stage but then he hurt himself so he never really fulfilled his full potential, but that's horses isn't it?"

Hollymount, by Jet Away, was another out of Zaffarella to move from Crawford to Elliott for big money after one run. She won a Carlisle bumper and was then acquired by Bective Stud for £300,000 at Goffs UK in January 2021, going on to win a couple over hurdles last year.

Zaffarella herself was a four-time winner for the Russell yard, which has just enjoyed its best ever campaign capped by the Grand National victory of Corach Rambler.

"The success they are having is unbelievable," says Buchanan. "When I first went to Lucinda's she probably had around 20 horses and now she's got 120! She's done a great job building the yard over the years; all that hard work eventually pays dividends.

"She's resourced well in getting the slightly less expensive horses with potential."

Read more