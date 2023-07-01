'They're very attractive horses' - double delight for Oakgrove as Affluent's sons fly high at Ascot and Redcar

A true family affair came to the fore for John Deer's Oakgrove Stud recently, when the high-class Saint Lawrence struck in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot less than an hour after his brother Russet Gold carried the owner's familiar blue and white diamond silks to success at Redcar.

Both winners are by the highly capable Group 1 winner Al Kazeem, back standing at home for Chepstow-based Oakgrove after some well-documented fertility issues, and out of Oasis Dream's daughter Affluent.

Saint Lawrence was a high-class juvenile with success in the Listed Denford Stakes and a third in the Horris Hill Stakes, while Russet Gold was a winner on his third start at two for Roger Varian at Pontefract last August.

In winning one of the most competitive races of the entire year, five-year-old Saint Lawrence was returning to top form on his first start for Archie Watson, posting a personal-high Racing Post Rating of 113, while Russet Gold had likewise produced a career-best (RPR 96) shortly before in making it two wins from six starts for Varian.

Asked about similarities between the pair, Oakgrove stud manager David Hilton says: "They're quite similar to look at, although they are different colours, as they've got quite unique features from Al Kazeem.

"They're very attractive horses who aren't over-big, but they've got a lot of [grandsire] Dubawi about them, and are very muscular. They've got good bone and generally have a lot of quality.

David Hilton: "They're very attractive horses who aren't over-big, but they've got a lot of Dubawi about them" Credit: Sarah Farnsworth/Goffs UK

"Even though Al Kazeem was probably best at ten furlongs and was out of a Darshaan mare, he generally throws to the mare. Affluent is not very big, she throws them like herself, 15.2 hands with a lot of power and quality.

"They can both go a fair bit, to be fair, as Saint Lawrence has gone up to an official mark of 106 - he was raised 6lb for Royal Ascot - and Russet Gold is up to 90 from 85."

The duo are out of a fine producer in Affluent, twice a winner for Juddmonte and Roger Charlton over five furlongs who was bought by Oakgrove for 35,000gns at the age of ten in 2016. The half-sister to Flying Five winner Deportivo is also responsible for the excellent Bated Breath filly Daahyeh.

In the colours of Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Daayeh won the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019 as well as landing the Rockfel Stakes later that year, to go with top-level seconds in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, also for Varian.

While Saint Lawrence started his career with the Newmarket trainer, it was suggested that a change of scenery would help the gelding after a winless spell, albeit one during which he was runner-up to Rohaan in the Pavilion Stakes at three and third behind Khaadem in the Palace House Stakes at four.

Daahyeh: Saint Lawrence's half-sister by Bated Breath struck in the 2019 Albany Stakes Credit: Bryn Lennon (Getty Images)

Hilton says: "Roger suggested to John and I that if the horse wasn't showing his spark in the next few runs then a change of scenery might do him good. He did say the Wokingham would be good for him, and with those words we decided that the horse was five and had been in Newmarket since he was two so we elected to switch yards.

"Archie's plan was always to run him in the Wokingham as soon as he got him, and he has done a great job in the short time he's been there. It doesn't need to be said that Archie's a dab hand with sprinters, but Hollie [Doyle] also gave him a fantastic ride from stall 30, smuggling him into the race.

"What he did, that he hasn't done for a long time, was tank his way through the race and just put it to bed with a very fast furlong between the three and two poles."

Ambitious plans lie ahead for the five-year-old such as a potential trip to the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August, while other races being considered include the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury and Goodwood's Stewards' Cup.

"Who knows what could happen, but you could end up with a tilt at the Champions Sprint back at Ascot," says Hilton. "It's been three years between drinks for him, but he did have a couple of issues in that time.

"Hopefully the change of scenery and win at Royal Ascot has given him some confidence."

Oakgrove Stud's Too Darn Hot colt out of Affluent Credit: David Hilton

Affluent, meanwhile, has thrown another colt who could be heading to Park Paddocks in the autumn, while she also has further produce and pregnancy by some exciting names.

Hilton adds: "She has a yearling colt by Bated Breath, making him a brother to Daahyeh, who is entered in the Tattersalls October Yearling Sales. The intention at the minute is to sell him, probably at Book 2, and he's a typical Affluent, not overly big but powerful and he looks a real two-year-old type. I like him a lot.

"Affluent also has a colt foal by Too Darn Hot and is carrying to Lope De Vega. She had a patchy record when we bought her at the 2016 Tattersalls December Mares Sale, but we've since bred five colts and we're desperate to have a filly.

"With that in mind, we've gone to stallions you'd like a filly by."

