'They're the nicest overall bunch we've had' - Newsells Park Stud's Book 1 draft ready for Park Paddocks action

Newsells Park Stud's draft is a mainstay of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale and this year's looks as formidable as ever.

The Hertfordshire stud has been leading consignor at Book 1 for five years in a row, and seven times in the past nine years, and the 2023 catalogue features 31 of their finest yearlings.

They include the final foal out of the operation's wonderful producer Shastye (lot 96), as well as full or half-siblings to Waldgeist (184), Desert Crown (316) and Without Parole (200).

General manager Julian Dollar says: "We're not there yet, but touch wood it's gone very smoothly with no dramas, thank God. It's been enjoyable doing a lot of individual work with these horses and getting to know them better. We're always fine-tuning how we prepare them and Mark [Grace, yearling manager] drives that.

"I said to someone the other day that I don't think we've worked with a group as happy and relaxed as these horses are. You walk down the barns and see 30 heads over the doors and they all want you to say hello and fuss over them. They're just a very content bunch, which is a tribute to the team who've been looking after them. Hopefully that bodes well."

The Dubawi colt out of Newsells Park Stud's brilliant producer Shastye Credit: Newsells Park Stud

Tuesday's session will be a poignant one for the Graham Smith-Bernal-owned stud, as it offers the final foal out of Shastye in an attractive colt by Dubawi who could well fellow in the seven-figure footsteps of half-siblings Japan, Mogul, Skylark and Sir Isaac Newton. The latter trio all made at least 3,400,000gns at Tattersalls.

Dollar says: "When you had a Galileo-Shastye yearling walk into the ring you knew you had a good chance of a big payday, and she did that three times over 3,000,000gns.

"I don't know if we have anything like that this time, but as a bunch of horses they're the nicest overall bunch we've had. That's the feedback from the private shows we've done at the stud."

The Dubawi colt out of the Danehill mare is a chunkier model than his Galileo siblings and is reported to be a sweet individual to deal with.

"The Shastye is different to his half-brothers by Galileo, he has more substance, that Dubawi has put into him," says Dollar. "He looks anything but an old mare's foal, he's got a lot of strength and substance.

"He's got a great mind like Shastye and I suspect that's been improved even further by Dubawi, whose progeny are well known for having great temperaments.

"He's a lovely person, maybe too much of a lovely person! Sadly, because we lost the mare when he was a day old, he was brought up by a foster mare, so he's very personable and has had a lot of fuss in his life."

The Frankel three-parts brother to Waldgeist, "an impressive, strong horse" Credit: Newsells Park Stud

The famed 'W' family is another line that has propelled Newsells to great heights in recent years. It is led by Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Waldgeist, the conqueror of Enable in Paris in 2019 and whose close relative by Frankel looks another Newsells knockout for Book 1.

The May-born colt is a half-brother to two further Group winners and is out of Monsun's Group winner Waldlerche, meaning he is bred on the same successful nick as Frankel's first Group 1 and Classic winner Soul Stirring. He also hails from the formidable family of St Leger hero Masked Marvel and German Derby winner Waldpark.

"Waldgeist's brother is an impressive, strong horse who is typical of his dam, whose progeny have plenty of scope and rarely miss, she's so consistent," says Dollar.

"He reminds me a lot of Waldkonig, who looked like he was going to have a good year when he won the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown, but sadly he had a foot abscess and then never raced again. We all felt he had the world at his feet.

"This one was bred with one aim in mind and that's to win the Derby. He's a fine horse."

Newsells Park consigns a Kingman half-brother to its St James's Palace winner and sire Without Parole Credit: Caroline Norris

Continuing his spin through the consignment, Dollar says: "The Dubawi filly out of Secret Gaze (87) is very classy and the Kingman colt out of Shambolic (93), a half-brother to Ylang Ylang, is a very impressive horse. Those are two obvious ones.

"One of the nicest we've got for clients is the Gunthers' Kingman half-brother to Without Parole; he's outstanding, very athletic and could be anything.

"There's also a Frankel colt out of Villa Marina (175), the winner of the 2019 Prix de l'Opera. He's still developing and won't be an early two-year-old type, but he's another outstanding colt.

"The brother to Desert Crown is a very athletic mover and has a great attitude, while the Frankel out of Legerete (456) is interesting. He's got a lot of 'chrome', as they'd say in America, and that could put people off to a degree, but he's a really nice horse with great balance and walk.

Desert Crown's brother is another highlight of the Newsells Park Stud draft Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We're spoilt for choice with the horses we've got and I just hope they go up and acquit themselves well. I think they're a very nice bunch."

While it is full steam ahead for the yearlings, Newsells' three stallions have been enjoying a relaxing summer. Head of the pack is Nathaniel, whose excellent year has featured Goodwood Cup success for Quickthorn, and Lillie Langtry and Park Hill Stakes triumphs for Sumo Sam.

The son of Galileo stands alongside Without Parole, Frankel's St James's Palace Stakes winner whose first yearlings are on the market, plus multiple Group-winning sprinter A'Ali, whose first foals have been well received in 2023.

Dollar reports: "They're all very well and had good summer holidays, in Nathaniel's case a little too much! He needs to come in and do a bit of exercise, but he's very happy.

"Without Parole has let down into a magnificent horse, his first yearlings look really racy and he really stamps his stock. Mark said how easy they were to work with and what great minds they have. I hope that's a good sign and I'm encouraged by what we've seen at the sales.

"A'Ali's first foals are exactly what you'd expect, speedy and precocious-looking. Fingers crossed, it's always an anxious time for young sires, but so far, so good."

