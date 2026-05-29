'They're hard to get these ones' - Dreamasar continuing Livia’s dream broodmare record

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Dreamasar’s victory in the Hedge Of Oak Stakes at Haydock was another feather in the cap for broodmare Livia’s Dream, and, with some classy progeny waiting in the wings, there is every chance she can reach even greater heights.

The daughter of Masar made only a handful of appearances at three, announcing herself with an emphatic near five-length success at Lingfield on her second start in September. She has returned even stronger this season, winning both outings so far. That sequence began with a commanding four-and-three-quarter-length victory in a fillies’ handicap at Salisbury, before she took another significant step forward when landing the Listed contest at Haydock.

Luke Lillingston co-bred Livia's Dream and he houses the daughter of Teofilo at his Mount Coote Stud in County Limerick for owner Olivia Hoare. He also co-founded the Hot To Trot syndicate, whose silks Dreamasar has sported to such success already.

The filly's black-type victory added to what was already a joyous day for Lillingston, who could not hide his delight at Dreamasar's rapid rise through the ranks.

He said: “I was about to go to my goddaughter's wedding and we had a filly [Dark Issue] who won first time out at Goodwood and she'd also been raised here. So we went to the wedding on a high before it had even started!”

Dreamasar is trained by Ed Walker, who also handled Livia's Dream's career, and has already enjoyed significant success with the family through Dreamloper . That daughter of Lope De Vega graduated from handicaps to claim two Group 1s in the Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin.

Both of those Longchamp triumphs came at the age of five and Lillingston hopes Dreamasar can also continue to progress with age.

He said: “Ed’s done a really good job and a large part of it - aside from being an excellent trainer - is due to knowing the family. He said about this time last year, ‘I'm probably only going to run this filly three or four times at most, because I think she'll be better as a four-year-old like her half-sisters.’ He was absolutely right. She didn't have any problems last year, it was just he knew her so well and knows the family.

“He's usually pretty on the money too. For example, he said that Almaqam will win a Group 1. He was saying all that last year and he was right, wasn’t he?”

Dreamasar, Dreamloper and their equally talented Golden Horn half-sister Santorini Star were bred by Hoare and are three of the five winners out of Livia's Dream. She was a stakes winner herself, capturing the Listed Wild Flower Stakes at Kempton on her final outing.

Understandably, there is plenty of excitement for what the future could hold for her latest stakes-winning daughter.

Lillingston said: “Ed sent me a message this morning saying she's now rated 102. She'll be running in Group races from now on, it’s job done in terms of getting black type, and Ed feels she's definitely improved. He said that a few weeks ago before she ran at Salisbury and that was fully borne out on Saturday.”

Luke Lillingston: "Ed feels she's definitely improved" Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Just two days before that win, there was another important update for the family as Santorini Star gained a second Group 1 placing when a narrow second in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp.

The five-year-old landed last year’s Park Hill Fillies' Stakes before finishing runner-up in the Prix de Royallieu. She added a second Group 2 score to her CV in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket this month.

“We were screaming at the television, bless her. She really deserves to win a Group 1," Lillingston said. "It looked like a really good race beforehand and then it was a great race to watch. The mare is fantastic and Golden Horn, his horses are full of heart aren't they?”

Livia’s Dream has made quite the journey since selling to Hoare for 45,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2010. With Dreamasar’s stakes victory, the mare is almost certainly among Europe’s most prolific producers.

There is also plenty in the pipeline for Livia's Dream, including a yearling filly by New Bay who sold for €650,000 at the Goffs November Foal Sale , making her the top-priced foal sold in Ireland last year. The 17-year-old has also just been covered by one of Europe’s most upwardly mobile sires.

Lillingston said: “She had a Look De Vega colt this year and has since been covered by Ghaiyyath, but we're waiting for a result on that. Her foal, now a yearling, was bought by Philipp von Stauffenberg last November.

“Her two-year-old is a Sea The Stars filly, while the three-year-old is the full-sister to Dreamloper. She's had one run and showed some promise.

“She's been wonderful. Absolutely wonderful. They're hard to get these ones, Livia’s Dream keeps producing them and we're lucky to have her here."

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