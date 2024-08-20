Racing Post logo
News

'They're an enthusiastic group determined to forge careers in the industry' - new Godolphin Flying Start class take first steps

Godolphin Flying Start trainees: Back L-R: Adam Holland, Matt Browne, Luke Kevin, Matt Daubeney, Tereza Pavlu, Antoine Rozan; Front L-R: Gabrielle Nebout, Ivanna Dempsey, Grace Hamilton, Caroline Bunch, Rachael Doody, Megan Bulbulia
Godolphin Flying Start trainees: Back L-R: Adam Holland, Matt Browne, Luke Kevin, Matt Daubeney, Tereza Pavlu, Antoine Rozan; Front L-R: Gabrielle Nebout, Ivanna Dempsey, Grace Hamilton, Caroline Bunch, Rachael Doody, Megan BulbuliaCredit: Godolphin Flying Start

The 2024-2026 Godolphin Flying Start trainees have arrived at Kildangan Stud to commence their two-year scholarship within the thoroughbred industry.

The class of 2024-26 comprises trainees from five different nations, namely France, the Czech Republic, Ireland, the UK and the USA. 

This week, they will commence ICT and Communications training and their Equine Anatomy and Physiology module at University College Dublin.

Godolphin Flying Start executive director Clodagh Kavanagh said: “We welcomed our 22nd Godolphin Flying Start class to Kildangan Stud last week. They are an enthusiastic group who are determined to forge careers in the thoroughbred industry. 

“Their engagement and work ethic will stand to them as they progress through the Irish phase and beyond.”

Megan Bulbulia from County Kildare and Matthew Browne from County Wexford are the team leaders for the first Irish phase. 

They said; “It is a massive honour to have commenced this programme, which is the source of many leaders in the thoroughbred industry. The opportunity to gain hands-on experience and receive a high-class education across five different continents is invaluable. 

“As a class, we are eagerly anticipating the months ahead, and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity we have been awarded.”

The 2024-26 trainees are:

Antoine Rozan, France; Gabrielle Nebout, France; Megan Bulbulia, Ireland; Ivanna Dempsey, Ireland; Rachael Doody, Ireland; Tereza Pavlů, Czech Republic; Adam Holland, UK; Matthew Daubeney, UK; Caroline Bunch, USA; Matthew Browne, Ireland; Grace Hamilton, USA; Luke Kevin, Ireland

