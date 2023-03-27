'They will be supporting him heavily' - top-class State Of Rest to stand down under at Newgate Farm for A$44,000

Newgate Farm's Cox Plate hero and international iron horse State Of Rest has had his southern hemisphere stallion fee announced at A$44,000 (approximately £24,000/€27,000) inc GST.

A world-class racehorse who won prestigious Group 1 contests in four different countries, State Of Rest was the first horse in history to win three consecutive elite-level events on three different continents.

He won a vintage Cox Plate, defeating Australia’s champion three-year-old colt Anamoe and 11-time Group 1 winner Verry Elleegant as a three-year-old.

However, his career-defining moment came at four when he won the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, defeating a top-class line-up of heavyweight European and Japanese performers, and cementing his elite global status.

“In the last 20 years Cox Plate-winning three-year-olds have had an extraordinary record at stud with the likes of Savabeel, Shamus Award and So You Think all developing into very important sires in the Australian breeding landscape,” said Newgate’s managing director Henry Field.

“He’s a very good looking, high-quality son of leading sire Starspangledbanner out of arguably one of the best mares in Europe, Repose, who herself was recently purchased by international breeding powerhouse Juddmonte."

Bred by Tinnakill Bloodstock, State Of Rest is the first winner out of Repose whose second, Tranquil Lady, won the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes and Prix de Flore last season for Teme Valley Racing and Joseph O'Brien, the same connections represented by her illustrious elder half-sibling.

The daughter of Australia was purchased by Godolphin for 2,700,000gns during the Sceptre Sessions at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale and had her first start for Charlie Appleby at Meydan last month.

Starspangledbanner: sire of State Of Rest Credit: Coolmore

One of four individual Group/Grade 1 winners by Starspangledbanner, State Of Rest's impressive racing record was one of the five-year-old's outstanding qualities which makes him so attractive to Australian breeders, Field added.

“Most importantly, State Of Rest goes to stud with one of the finest bodies of work of any stallion to retire to stud in Australia in recent years.

"He has one of the most powerful ownership groups of any stallion we have ever stood at Newgate and they will be supporting him heavily.”

One of those partners in State Of Rest's ownership group is Rathbarry Stud where the Prix Ganay winner is currently serving his first book of mares at the Cashman family's renowned farm. He stands the northern hemisphere season at an advertised fee of €25,000.

