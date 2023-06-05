'There's something for everyone' - Tattersalls Ascot team looking forward to June Sale

Selling at Tattersalls Ascot, across the road from a racecourse which will be the focus of world racing in two weeks' time, returns after a break since March and with plenty to tempt prospective buyers, not least a typically strong draft from Godolphin.

The Tattersalls Ascot team approaches this sale of horses in and out of training, point-to-pointers and stores buoyed by the auction in March, when a vibrant market produced five six-figure lots and a record price of £150,000.

That came from JS Bloodstock and George Scott Racing for Godolphin's once-raced New Approach gelding Isle Of Jura, a brother to Australian Group 1 winner Cascadian.

Among Godolphin's draft on Tuesday are a number of lightly raced winners with good pedigrees. One such is the New Approach gelding Silent Film (lot 48), a four-time winner from the family of King's Stand winner Chineur.

Another to catch the eye is 2022 juvenile winner Rebel Path (55), by Iffraaj and out of a stakes-placed granddaughter of multiple American Grade 1 winner Kostroma, while also of note is Through The Ages (57), a twice-raced and placed Golden Horn half-brother to Breeders' Cup Turf winner Yibir and multiple Group 1 winner Wild Illusion.

From a Flat powerhouse to a jumping giant and Paul Nicholls' Manor Farm Stables offers a smaller but just as select draft, which features the well-related Flemenstide (102), a winning hurdler and bumper performer by Flemensfirth and out of a Poliglote half-sister to dual Champion Chase hero Master Minded.

The champion trainer's consignment also includes the Listed bumper winner Timeforatune (134).

Timeforatune (left): Listed bumper winner and dual hurdles scorer is one of six Paul Nicholls horses heading to the Tattersalls Ascot June Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Fry, Nicky Henderson, Alan King, Philip Hobbs and Paul Webber are other jumps trainers with horses going under the hammer, while among those joining Godolphin from the Flat ranks are Andrew Balding, Richard Hannon and Eve Johnson Houghton.

There are also store offerings from Shade Oak Stud, with progeny by resident stallions Dartmouth and Telescope, as well as a gelding from their former inmate Scorpion (62).

Tattersalls Ascot's Richard Botterill said: "It's a nice, solid catalogue with wildcards including some point-to-pointers from Colin Bowe. There's something for everyone.

"There's a good quality collection from Godolphin, while Paul Nicholls' team includes Timeforatune, who has won five times including a Listed bumper at Cheltenham."

Bowe's two representatives include last month's Inchydoney maiden winner Seattle Seahawk (83), a Presenting half-brother to multiple Grade 1 winner Benefficient.

Chris Barber's Boundary Stables likewise provides two wildcards, including Ping Pong Paddy (84). The son of Soldier Of Fortune has won his last two starts at Cothelstone and Chilfrome.

He is from the family of Welsh Grand National winner Mini Sensation and Dovecote Novices' Hurdle and Grand Annual winner St Pirran, who was also runner-up in the Tolworth Hurdle. MeanwhileJack Teal's Briardale Equestrian offers Jumble Jury (81), a recent maiden winner at Charm Park.

The sale begins at 11am. The catalogue can be viewed here.

