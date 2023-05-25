'There’s a real appetite here for Frankel' - mares in foal to champion in demand at Magic Millions

The unwritten rule is that an unraced sister to a Group 1-winning mare can often be the ugly duckling, but according to James Bester, that’s not the case with Kapralova, who made A$1 million (£528,000/€608,000\0 early in the final session of the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale.

She was one of 15 mares to hit A$1m or more during the sale.

Offered through Julian Blaxland’s Blue Sky Premium Consignment in foal to Juddmonte’s champion sire Frankel and bought by Bester, the US-bred mare Kapralova is a sister to the dual Grade 1-winning Avenge, Grade 3 winner Liguria and a half-sister to the Listed winner Lira.

On the 2023 Australian breeding stock market, Bester was confident Kapralova was well bought on behalf of an undisclosed client.

Bester said: “Normally when one sees these full-sisters to very good horses in-foal to Frankel, or that quality of stallion, one is disappointed by the physique. Often they are the weak sister or the ugly ducklings, but this was far from the case here.

“I found out that this filly, herself, had shown a lot of ability but cracked a knee early in training.

“She had the physique of one that should have run and, of course, her full-sister won a Grade 1, her full-brother won a Grade 3 and she wasn‘t just the poor relation.

“She had the physique and the action and she moved very well, so I thought she was a very good play.”

Bester added: “Of all the [mares in foal to] Frankel, she had the strongest first dam and I thought one of the best physiques of those in foal to Frankel.”

Agent Sheamus Mills was also active, purchasing the sister to Widden Victoria’s dual Group 1-winning stallion Russian Camelot for A$850,000.

Russian Camilla, a juvenile winner in Britain, was sold through the Coolmore draft in foal to Frankel, having previously been purchased by Avenue Bloodstock at the 2021 Tattersalls December Mares Sale for 300,000gns with the plan to sell her in Australia.

Mills said it made commercial sense to target mares in foal to Frankel.

“There’s a real appetite here for Frankel and the pedigree [of Russian Camilla] is pretty well known in this part of the world,” said Mills.

“With the number of people breeding to Frankel – he’s started to get southern hemisphere-full books these days – I think his star will only rise down here, because he’s going to have a lot more horses on the track and we’ve seen his strike-rate is very good.”

The agent indicated that Juddmonte was poised to increase the southern hemisphere service fee for Frankel, so buying mares in foal put him one step ahead of the game.

“They haven’t announced his service fee yet, but they tell me it’s going up as far as southern hemisphere covers go, so we’re trying to buy a pregnancy instead of paying the service fee,” said Mills.

“Myself, like others, try to find those nice horses in the northern hemisphere, but they’re a lot harder to get hold of at the July Sale at Tatts, they’ve probably got a few less numbers than usual, and you really have to do your homework.

“As long as his service fee stays reasonable I’m sure there’ll be plenty of Australians still looking for pregnancies.”

At this week’s mares’ sale on the Gold Coast, eight mares in foal to Frankel averaged A$815,625, while 12 months earlier ten were sold at an average of A$880,000. Colts by the sire sold for A$925,000 and A$725,000 at last week’s weanling sale.

