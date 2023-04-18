'There are plenty of incentives' - exciting catalogue revealed for the Goffs UK Spring Store Sale

A high-class line-up of stores have been entered for the Goffs UK Spring Store Sale, an event which will open the Doncaster Spring Sales on May 22-23.

This year's catalogue will offer 285 stores and all will be eligible for the £100,000 Spring Sale Bumper, which will be held at Newbury in March next year. Leading graduates on the track this year include the talented You Wear It Well, a daughter of Midnight Legend who struck in the Grade 2 Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The Challow Hurdle second also landed the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle before her festival success.

Leading sires represented at the event include the red-hot Blue Bresil (23 entries) and Walk In The Park (10), as well as Buck's Boum, Doctor Dino, Kapgarde, Kayf Tara, Nathaniel, No Risk At All and Sholokhov. The 37 fillies entered are also eligible for the lucrative GBB scheme.

Catalogue highlights include Mill House Stud's Casamento half-sister to the high-class Cabaret Queen (Lot 5), the Lambertstown Stud-consigned Wings Of Eagles half-brother to Grade 2-winning chaser and recent Melling Chase third Minella Drama (30), and Goldford Stud's Blue Bresil filly out of Listed winner and Grade 2-placed One Gulp (66) - the dam of the Grade 2-placed One For The Team.

White Barn Farming offers a Walk In The Park half-sister to Star Face, the dam of Jonbon and Douvan Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Others include the Moanmore Stables-offered Walk In The Park gelding out of a half-sister to Triumph Hurdle hero Peace And Co (73), plus White Barn Farming's Walk In The Park half-sister to Star Face, the dam of Douvan and Jonbon (257).

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said of the sale: “We have kept a tight rein on quality for this year’s sale and are very pleased with the catalogue. We have solid representation from the leading sires, led by large numbers by the likes of Blue Bresil and Walk In The Park, following great support from several prominent NH breeders and consignors, and we are confident this catalogue will continue the sale’s momentum which saw it set new British records last year.

"The £100,000 Spring Sale Bumper was a great success at Newbury a few weeks ago and offers a genuine and unique focus for buyers whilst it will be supported by the Bumper Bonus which provides the winning trainer with a free six-month lease of a two-stall horse box from leading manufacturer TheAult and the winning vendor a generous bespoke wine package from Charles Murphy wines.

"Combined with the 37 fillies that are eligible for the lucrative GBB scheme, there are plenty of incentives for buyers and we look forward to welcoming a big crowd to Doncaster in May."

The Spring Store Sale, which will be held at Doncaster, will be followed by the Spring HIT/PTP Sale, for which entries are still being taken.

