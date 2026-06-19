Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News
premium

‘The thrill gets better and better’ - how half a century of skill and patience resulted in a Royal Ascot breeding double

Ten Bob Tony: the 12th top-level winner for Night Of Thunder
Ten Bob Tony was bred by Knocktoran StudCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

For many breeders, coming up with a Royal Ascot winner would represent the pinnacle of a lifetime’s work. To breed two in the same week might just be the stuff of dreams. But Brendan and Anne-Marie Hayes, who achieved precisely such a double, are no ordinary breeders. 

Their Ascot brace was initiated by Ten Bob Tony’s 50-1 score in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, before Blue Bolt carried the Juddmonte colours to a stylish success in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes on day two. 

The couple are well accustomed to producing top-tier talent. During their time at Knocktoran Stud, they were represented by the likes of Hypothetical, Precieuse, Roseman and Tie Black, while Brendan previously oversaw the famed Kilfrush Stud on behalf of former owners Jean-Pierre Binet and Richard Strauss, meaning his fingerprints can be found on significant talents such as Last Tycoon and Immortal Verse. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

Published on inNews

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inNews
more inBetting offers
more inNews
more inBetting offers