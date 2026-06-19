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‘The thrill gets better and better’ - how half a century of skill and patience resulted in a Royal Ascot breeding double
For many breeders, coming up with a Royal Ascot winner would represent the pinnacle of a lifetime’s work. To breed two in the same week might just be the stuff of dreams. But Brendan and Anne-Marie Hayes, who achieved precisely such a double, are no ordinary breeders.
Their Ascot brace was initiated by Ten Bob Tony’s 50-1 score in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, before Blue Bolt carried the Juddmonte colours to a stylish success in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes on day two.
The couple are well accustomed to producing top-tier talent. During their time at Knocktoran Stud, they were represented by the likes of Hypothetical, Precieuse, Roseman and Tie Black, while Brendan previously oversaw the famed Kilfrush Stud on behalf of former owners Jean-Pierre Binet and Richard Strauss, meaning his fingerprints can be found on significant talents such as Last Tycoon and Immortal Verse.
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