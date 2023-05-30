'The staff who knew him well are shattered' - death of Melbourne Cup hero Fiorente at 15

Widden Stud has announced the passing of their Melbourne Cup-winning stallion Fiorente at the age of 15 following a chronic illness.

Originally trained in Britain by Sir Michael Stoute, the son of Monsun was purchased by Gai Waterhouse and was narrowly defeated by Green Moon in the 2012 Melbourne Cup before going one better 12 months later.

Waterhouse told Racing.com: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Fiorente. He gave me the greatest joy of my racing life winning the Melbourne Cup in 2013. He was the most beautiful horse to train, so talented and handsome and he took everything before him."

Fiorente was bred by Ballymacoll Stud out of the Pilsudski mare Desert Bloom, and raced in their famous pale blue silks under the care of Stoute. Unraced at two, he won a Newbury maiden on his second start at three before finishing runner-up in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. He went much closer to winning at Group level the following month at Glorious Goodwood, being beaten a neck in the Gordon Stakes.

He started to come into his own aged four, winning the Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes at the July meeting under Ryan Moore, after which he was fourth in the Prix Foy and then sent down under to contest the Melbourne Cup.

In addition to his success in the 'race that stops a nation' the following year, he also won the Group 1 Australian Cup for the Waterhouse yard, as well as two Group 2s, amassing nearly £4 million in career prize-money.

Fiorente was retired in 2014 to stand at stud and covered 186 mares in his first season with Sun Stud. He is the sire of eight stakes winners, including Group 2 scorers Lunar Flare, Stars Of Carrum and Beauty Legacy.

"We're all devastated," said Phil Marshall, who had worked with Fiorente since his retirement to stud.

"Fiorente was unbelievably tough, but at the same time an absolute gentleman. The staff who knew him well are understandably shattered; he will be greatly missed not only by us but by the whole industry. Throughout his career, he was able to produce horses with the same bravery and tenacity, which he had in spades."

