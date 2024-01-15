News
The Racing Post Foal Gallery is back - so please fire in your photos!
You can tweet us @rpbloodstock using the hashtag #RPFoalGallery or send by email
Natton House's Showcasing filly is quick off the mark for 2024 arrivalsCredit: Natton House
Alne Park Stud's Dink filly out of maiden mare Eyren, a bumper winner for Dan SkeltonCredit: Alne Park Stud
The first foal by dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard was born on TuesdayCredit: Coolmore
Foxwood Stud's Racinger filly out of Boney M, a daughter of Robin Des Champs from the family of Grade 1 winners Blow By Blow and CooldineCredit: Foxwood Stud
Byerley Stud's Havana Gold colt out of a half-sister to Listed-placed two-year-old Signcastle CityCredit: Byerley Stud
A newly born Sergei Prokofiev colt at the National StudCredit: National Stud
Linda S Pavey's Karakontie filly out of the Street Sense mare I Hear YouCredit: Linda S Pavey
Southern Comfort Farm's filly by Pinehurst and out of the winning Klimt mare Lady JewelsCredit: Â© Matt Wooley/EquiSport Photos
