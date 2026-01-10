Free Bets
News
The Racing Post Foal Gallery is back - so please fire in your photos!
You can tweet us @rpbloodstock using the hashtag #RPFoalGallery or send by email to bloodstocknews@racingpost.com
Juddmonte's Kingman filly out of dual Group-winning Frankel mare Time LockCredit: Juddmonte
Mickley Stud's first foal of the year, a Vandeek colt out of Alfa BrowCredit: Mickley Stud
Haras d’Ombreville's filly by Onesto is another new arrival in 2026
The first foal by Go Bears Go, a dark brown colt out of a More Than Ready mareCredit: Springfield House Stud
Mill Stream's first foal, out of Silver Rose, arrived this week
Machmer Hall's colt by Charge It out of the stakes-placed Six Sense
Darby Dan Farm's Charge It filly out of Ghostzapper mare Overt
A Muth filly was born only a couple of hours into 2026 at Gainesway Farm
