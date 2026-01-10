Racing Post logo
The Racing Post Foal Gallery is back - so please fire in your photos!

You can tweet us @rpbloodstock using the hashtag #RPFoalGallery or send by email to bloodstocknews@racingpost.com

Juddmonte's Kingman filly out of dual Group-winning Frankel mare Time Lock
Juddmonte's Kingman filly out of dual Group-winning Frankel mare Time LockCredit: Juddmonte
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Mickley Stud's first foal of the year, a Vandeek colt out of Alfa Brow
Mickley Stud's first foal of the year, a Vandeek colt out of Alfa BrowCredit: Mickley Stud
Haras d'Ombreville's filly by Onesto is another new arrival in 2026
Haras d’Ombreville's filly by Onesto is another new arrival in 2026
The first foal by Go Bears Go, a dark brown colt out of a More Than Ready mare
The first foal by Go Bears Go, a dark brown colt out of a More Than Ready mareCredit: Springfield House Stud
Mill Stream's first foal, out of Silver Rose, arrived this week
Mill Stream's first foal, out of Silver Rose, arrived this week
Machmer Hall's colt by Charge It out of the stakes-placed Six Sense
Machmer Hall's colt by Charge It out of the stakes-placed Six Sense
Darby Dan Farm's Charge It filly out of Ghostzapper mare Overt
Darby Dan Farm's Charge It filly out of Ghostzapper mare Overt
A Muth filly was born only a couple of hours into 2026 at Gainesway Farm
A Muth filly was born only a couple of hours into 2026 at Gainesway Farm

