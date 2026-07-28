The next Havana Grey or Big Evs? A run through the pedigrees of the Molecomb Stakes contenders

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Ruler's Pride

Colt Mehmas - Superiority (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Wathnan Racing

Breeder: Tally-Ho Stud

Wathnan Racing's 550,000gns Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale purchase bids to rebound from defeat at Royal Ascot, having run out a comfortable winner at Ayr on his debut in May.

The Mehmas colt is bred to be pacy and precocious, being out of Exceed And Excel mare Superiority , a three-parts sister to Prix Morny and Commonwealth Cup winner Campanelle . Ruler's Pride's own sister, Naughty Eyes , did not reach the track until the November of her juvenile campaign, but still made her winning debut for George Boughey, pulling over three lengths clear of her rivals.

Janina: Listed-winning juvenile is the second dam of Ruler's Pride Credit: Edward Whitaker

This colt's second dam, Janina , was a Listed winner over five furlongs as a juvenile in the Shadwell silks, while she is out of Danehill Dancer mare Lady Dominatrix , a Group-winning sprinter who landed the Dubai International Airport World Trophy at Newbury in 2002.

Adonius

Gelding Soldier's Call - Dubai Paradise (Exceed And Excel)

Owners: Michael Hughes, Riverdee and West Paces

Breeder: Thomas Hassett

This Rebecca Menzies-trained Soldier's Call gelding made his talents known from the off, beginning his career with a seven-length score at Musselburgh in April before following up over course and distance just eight days later. He made it three wins from as many starts with a clear-cut strike at Chester in May, defeating future Woodcote Stakes winner Hickory Lad in the process.

Adonius (leading) strides clear at Chester in May Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Adonius is a half-brother to a brace of winners in Golden Paradise and For Fake, while the trio are out of the Godolphin-bred placed Exceed And Excel mare Dubai Paradise . She is in turn out of the Listed-placed Street Cry mare Good Place , a granddaughter of triple Australian Group 1 winner Canny Lass.

Pershaada

Filly Persian Force - Mild Illusion (Requinto)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing

Breeder: Tally-Ho Stud

From the first crop of Tally-Ho Stud's July Stakes winner and multiple Group 1-placed performer Persian Force, this filly ran out a comfortable winner over course and distance in May on her third outing. She followed up with an excellent run when fourth to the unbeaten Victorious at Royal Ascot, giving the impression she has more to give this campaign.

Pershaada (pale blue) strikes at Goodwood on her third start Credit: Edward Whitaker

She is out of Requinto mare Mild Illusion , a winning campaigner during her first and only season racing. She won on her third start at Windsor in August 2019 and ran consistently well to round off her career with a Listed win at Newmarket that November.

Mild Illusion is also the dam of 2024 Woodcote winner Teej A and three-time winning sprinter Collusion, while the page also includes Mehmas's Listed-winning son Viking Invasion, a black-type winner at Deauville in October.

Crownbreaker

Filly Minzaal - Swirral Edge (Hellvelyn)

Owner: Amo Racing

Breeder: Redpender Stud

Crownbreaker simultaneously got off the mark and provided Minzaal with his first stakes winner in the Listed Prix Yacowlef at Deauville earlier this month. The Amo Racing filly is another to have run well behind Victorious at Royal Ascot, finishing just behind Pershaada in fifth.

Crownbreaker during her sale at Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Laura Green

The 550,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase also arguably holds the best pedigree in the field, being a half-sister to July Cup winner and young Yeomanstown Stud sire Mill Stream , as well as Group 2 Richmond Stakes victor Asymmetric.

The trio are out of Swirral Edge , a two-time winning sprinter and a half-sister to black-type winner Fashion Queen. Those two are out of Pizzarra , a Shamardal half-sister to Group 2 Flying Childers and Molecomb Stakes scorer Wunders Dream, as well as another Group scorer in Grecian Dancer.

El Floridita

Colt Havana Grey - Ascot Jungle (Bungle Inthejungle)

Owner: K Dole

Breeder: Whitsbury Manor Stud

A likeable son of Whitsbury Manor Stud's sire sensation Havana Grey, El Floridita backed up his second-start Redcar win with a fine second to another son of Havana Grey in Orthodox in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

El Floridita comes from the family of Group 2 scorer and young sire El Caballo Credit: Laura Green

Having sold for £100,000 at the Goffs London Sale only a few days before that run, he ranks as an exciting prospect for this contest and then beyond. He is out of the placed Ascot Jungle , a Bungle Inthejungle half-sister to a couple of winners and out of a half-sister to Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes winner Temple Meads and to Showstoppa and Harryana To.

Those two are the dams of Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes winner El Caballo and Group 3 Chipchase Stakes scorer Diligent Harry respectively.

Brazilian Diva

Filly Earthlight - Sapphire Diva (Zebedee)

Owner: Diego Dias

Breeder: Middlelane Farm

Brazilian Diva took a few runs to get the hang of things, but the daughter of Earthlight has gone on from her Naas maiden win to run Carry The Flag close in stakes company.

Brazilian Diva: Earthlight filly from a strong Haras de Meautry family Credit: Patrick McCann

The €12,000 Goffs Autumn Yearling Sale purchase is a half-sister to a couple of Italian five-furlong juvenile winners, while their dam Sapphire Diva is out of the Haras de Meautry-bred Dievotchkina, a half-sister to triple Group 1-winning miler Esoterique , Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano victor Russian Cross , Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam scorer Archange D'Or and Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville winner Russian Hope .

Sale Shark

Colt Bayside Boy - Bayja (Giant's Causeway)

Owner: Orange and Owen

Breeder: Ballylinch Stud

Sale Shark hails from the first crop of arguably the shining star of the first-season sire ranks, Ballylinch Stud's Group 1-winning miler Bayside Boy. His representative here made the perfect start at Hamilton when scooting clear by nearly three lengths, while he has since run respectably in stakes company, including when fifth to another son of Bayside Boy in Arapaho Gold at Newbury.

Sale Shark: set to bid for Group success at Goodwood Credit: John Grossick

This colt is a half-brother to dual Group 3 scorer New Providence and the Group-placed Ekhtiyaar, the trio being out of Giant's Causeway mare Bayja . The 19-year-old is in turn a half-sister to the Listed-placed Myrica and out of Bayberry , a Darley-bred Bering half-sister to smart pair Songcraft and Birthstone.



Flight Signal

Colt Mehmas - Rebecca Rocks (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Wathnan Racing|

Breeder: Hunscote Stud

Another Wathnan-owned Mehmas colt out of an Exceed And Excel mare, Flight Signal will have to bounce back after a below-par showing in the Norfolk Stakes last time. He had previously run out a ready winner on his debut at Bath towards the end of May.

Mehmas: well represented in the Molecomb Credit: Alice Fitzgerald

This colt was an 82,000gns Tattersalls December Foal Sale graduate who headed to Wathnan for £180,000 at this year's Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale. He is a half-brother to another speedy sort in Thurso, while the pair are out of a five-furlong Listed winner who is out of another black-type-winning sprinter in Pivotal mare Rebecca Rolfe .

Bill The Bull

Colt Coulsty - Princess Banu (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Vicarage Dreamers

Breeder: Rathasker Stud

One of the most experienced runners in this Group 3 contest, Bill The Bull's well-earned success came when scoring in a Bath maiden last month, having finished a length fourth in Listed company at Sandown in May.

Princess Banu: winning dam of Molecomb runner Bill The Bull Credit: Mark Cranham

The Coulsty colt is a half-brother to several equally fast sorts, including debut juvenile winner Jungle Inthebungle, while their winning Oasis Dream dam, Princess Banu , is a close relation to black-type performer Meeting Waters. Princess Banu is out of dual Listed-winning sprinter Paradise Isle , a half-sister to Clincher Club, the dam of Racing Post Trophy third Henrik, stakes scorer Intense Pink and Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes third Sir Reginald.

Hell Of A Spin

Colt Naval Crown - Shamankiyna (Azamour)

Owners: Phillipa Griffin and partner

Breeder: Corduff Stud

Another by a first-season sire in Darley's Group 1-winning sprinter Naval Crown, Hell Of A Spin attempts to give connections just that with a run in this prestigious juvenile contest.

Hell Of A Spin sticks his neck out to strike at Hamilton Credit: Grossick Photography

The colt, a game scorer on his second outing at Hamilton this month, has plenty of stamina on his page, being out of the Aga Khan-bred Shamankiyna , an Azamour mare who won over an extended mile and a half at Deauville in 2015. She is a half-sister to 2007 US Grade 1 winner Shamdinan and Australian Group 2 winner Shahwardi, while their own dam is a half-sister to Italian Group 1 victor Shamdala and fellow black-type scorers Shamakiya and Shamanova.

Undercover Affair

Gelding Havana Grey - Secret Romance (Sakhee's Secret)

Owner: P D Evans

Breeder: Tallly-Ho Stud

Undercover Affair might go off as one of the outsiders, but there is also plenty to like about this tough son of Havana Grey. The gelding has run consistently well in a busy campaign for connections, winning a Goodwood selling contest on his fifth start before adding a second success four starts later at Windsor.

He has a nice pedigree, being a brother to 2025 Deauville Group scorer Rosy Affair and Listed winner Cuban Mistress, while their own dam, Sakhee's Secret mare Secret Romance , is a half-sister to Group 2 Temple Stakes winner and sire Pearl Secret.

Undercover Affair: well-related son of Havana Grey and winner at Goodwood in June Credit: Getty Images

Another of Secret Romance's half-siblings is Get Up And Dance, the dam of Group-winning sprinter Seven Questions and Listed scorer Leading Dancer. Undercover Affair's second dam, Our Little Secret, is in turn out of a half-sister to prolific sprinters Palacegate Episode, Palacegate Jack and Another Episode.

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