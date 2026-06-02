The New Lion, Strong Leader and Edwardstone among nominees for TBA National Hunt Breeders' Awards

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The Thoroughbred Breeders' Association (TBA) has unveiled the shortlist for its 2026 National Hunt Breeders' Awards, which will be presented at a revamped summer celebration sponsored by Gallagher.

The TBA NH Breeders' Summer Party and Awards will take place at Poulton Hill Estate near Cirencester on July 21, bringing together breeders, owners, trainers and industry participants to recognise achievements in British National Hunt breeding during the 2025-26 season.

ITV Racing presenter Alice Plunkett will host the event, which marks the first year of Gallagher's title sponsorship.

Among the leading contenders are Strong Leader, The New Lion and Wellington Arch for the Midnight Legend Trophy as Leading Hurdler, while Answer To Kayf, Edwardstone and Konfusion are shortlisted for the Peel Bloodstock Trophy for Leading Chaser.

The annual awards programme features 11 categories, including the Queen Mother's Silver Salver, presented by the TBA National Hunt Committee in recognition of an outstanding contribution to British National Hunt racing and breeding. Previous recipients include Lord Oaksey, Robert Waley-Cohen, David Futter, Nick Luck and Alan Varey.

Simon Cox, TBA trustee and chairman of the TBA National Hunt Committee, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating the National Hunt Breeders' Awards under this new format of a summer party, which will bring together the British National Hunt breeding community.

"National Hunt breeders play a fundamental role in the success and sustainability of the sport, and this event provides an opportunity to recognise their contribution and achievements throughout the season.

"We are hugely grateful to Gallagher for their generous title sponsorship, to Goffs for supporting the evening's refreshments, and we look forward to welcoming breeders, owners and all their teams to Poulton Hill Vineyard in July.

"Once again, there is a very deserving list of nominees for this year's awards and we are looking forward to hearing some inspiring stories and celebrating their achievements."

Award nominees

Peel Bloodstock Trophy for Leading Chaser

Answer To Kayf (Reg & Jane Makin)

Edwardstone (Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle)

Konfusion (Carl Hinchy)

Midnight Legend Trophy for Leading Hurdler

Strong Leader (R Rainbow & Sons)

The New Lion (Robert & Jackie Chugg)

Wellington Arch (Caroline George)

Yorton Trophy for Leading Mares' Chaser

Blue Las (Walters Plant Hire Ltd)

Jasmine Bliss (Caroline George)

Telepathique (Elizabeth Gordon-Lennox)

Overbury Stud Trophy for Leading Mares' Hurdler

Charisma Cat (Upton Viva Stud)

Jackie Hobbs (Barrow Hill)

Kateira (Robert & Jackie Chugg)

Batsford Stud Trophy for Leading Novice Chaser

Irish Panther (Harris & Ford Ltd)

Jax Junior (Cheryl Burton)

Romeo Coolio (Will Kinsey)

Shade Oak Stud Trophy for Leading Novice Hurdler

Bossman Jack (Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes)

Montemares (Jane Way)

The Passing Wife (Maurice Linehan)

Mickley Stud Trophy for Leading NHF Performer

Lady Hope (David Redvers)

Shotgun Shirley (Elms Bloodstock)

Some Pretender (Rowland Crellin)

Dudgeon Cup (Broodmare of the Year)

Lindeman (Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes)

Miss Bailly (Will Kinsey)

Nothingtoloose (Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle)

The Whitbread Silver Salver, Horse & Hound Cup and Queen Mother's Silver Salver will also be presented on the evening.

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