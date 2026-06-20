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The heavyweight sire exerting a dominant influence and sales ring sharp shooters - five bloodstock subplots that shaped the Royal Ascot action

William Buick and Ombudsman
Ombudsman: one of four winners for the meeting's leading sire Night Of ThunderCredit: Edward Whitaker
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1. Dubawi exerts dominant influence

Darley’s kingpin stallion Dubawi may not have sired any of the 35 winners at this year’s Royal Ascot, but his influence was everywhere nonetheless. 

His sons were in particularly fine form, with four of his offspring siring at least one winner apiece. They were headed by reigning champion sire Night Of Thunder, who registered four successes and a sensational Group 1 hat-trick during the opening two days. 

The run began when Ten Bob Tony became his 12th individual top-level winner in the Queen Anne Stakes. More Thunder filled the runner-up spot in the same race to give the sire a valuable one-two. 

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Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

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