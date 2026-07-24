The first steps to stardom? Impeccably bred Dubawi colt adds his name to illustrious Pat Eddery Stakes roll of honour

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The beautifully bred Alfred Wallace added his name to an illustrious roll of honour with a last-to-first win in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot on Friday.

A winner of his second outing at Thirsk in May , the Ed Walker-trained colt finished down the field in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes before producing a much-improved effort when beaten just four lengths in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket's July festival.

His first stakes success in the hands of Oisin Murphy saw him follow in the footsteps of subsequent Group 1 winners Rosallion (2023), Toronado (2012) and Raven's Pass (2007).

A homebred for Rockcliffe Stud, the son of Dubawi is the second foal and second winner out of the operation's Group 1-winning homebred Snow Lantern. The daughter of Frankel is herself out of the brilliant Sky Lantern, who landed the Moyglare Stud Stakes in 2012 before adding the 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Sun Chariot Stakes the following season for Richard Hannon snr.

Alfred Wallace: Listed winner pictured at Book 1 before his withdrawal Credit: Laura Green

Snow Lantern carried the family's colours with distinction too, her finest hour coming in the 2021 Falmouth Stakes for Richard Hannon jnr. Racing in the silks of the Keswick family's Cotswold Stud, she also placed in both the Coronation Stakes and Sussex Stakes during the same campaign.

Her first foal, the Dubawi-sired Besieged , was a 525,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 buy-back in 2024 and is registered in the ownership of Al Shaqab Racing and Rockcliffe. He placed second on his first two starts this year before romping to a 14-length success at Salisbury last month for Harry Charlton.

Alfred Wallace was originally entered in Book 1 of last year's Tattersalls October Yearling Sale before being withdrawn, while he most recently failed to meet his £375,000 reserve at last month's Goffs London Sale.

Snow Lantern produced a colt by Kingman this year and then visited Siyouni, while her dam has a yearling filly by Havana Grey and is in foal to Mehmas.

In landing the Listed contest, Alfred Wallace became the 323rd stakes winner for Dubawi and the fourth out of a daughter of Frankel. The cross has also produced the Lockinge Stakes winner and now Juddmonte-based sire Lead Artist.



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