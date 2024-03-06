TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening to celebrate tenth anniversary

The annual TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards will take place on May 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster, on the eve of the Goffs Doncaster Spring Store Sale.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Goffs-sponsored event will celebrate past and present winners and will be hosted by award-winning broadcaster, Nick Luck.

The event celebrates the outstanding achievements of British-based breeders and British-bred horses across the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Breeders, owners, trainers and enthusiasts will come together to celebrate British-bred successes during the course of the evening, which includes a champagne reception, dinner and is followed by the awards ceremony.

14 awards will be presented, including the Queen Mother’s Silver Salver, which is awarded by the TBA National Hunt Committee to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to British National Hunt racing and breeding. Previous recipients of the award include Jim Joel, Lord Oaksey and Robert Waley-Cohen, while last year’s winner was David Futter.

The TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

Simon Cox, chairman of the National Hunt committee and TBA trustee said: "We are very grateful to Goffs for their ongoing support of this event, as well as the individual award sponsors. We are looking forward to celebrating the event's ten-year anniversary in May and when you look at the list of previous winners, the quality of horses that British breeders have and continue to produce really stands out. The evening will be a celebration of this season’s achievements, as well as a nod to past winners.

"I would encourage not only breeders, but trainers, agents and owners who are attending the Goffs Spring Store Sale to make sure that they add the Awards evening into their diary and secure their tickets."

Tickets are available to buy for £65 until midnight of March 31 and £70 from April 1. They can be secured via the events page of the TBA website.

