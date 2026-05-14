TBA announces launch of National Hunt breeders' summer event

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The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (TBA) has announced the launch of a new summer event dedicated to celebrating National Hunt breeders and their achievements from the 2025-26 season.

The National Hunt Breeders’ summer party, incorporating the TBA’s National Hunt Breeders’ Awards, will take place on Tuesday, July 21 at Poulton Hill Vineyard near Cirencester and will be sponsored by Gallagher for the first time.

The evening will bring the British National Hunt breeding community together in a relaxed summer setting, with street style food, live entertainment and featuring the presentation of the NH Breeders’ Awards which will be incorporated over the course of the evening with host, leading broadcaster Alice Plunkett.

Naomi Mellor, chief executive of the TBA, said: “We're delighted to be celebrating the National Hunt Breeders’ Awards with a relaxed summer celebration which will importantly incorporate the annual Awards and bring together the British National Hunt breeding community.

"National Hunt breeders play such a vital role in the success and sustainability of the sport, and this event is the opportunity to recognise their contribution and achievements across the 2025-26 season.

"We are hugely grateful to Gallagher for their generous title sponsorship, to Goffs for supporting the evening's refreshments, and we look forward to welcoming breeders, owners and all their teams along with industry colleagues to Poulton Hill Vineyard on July 21."

Sophie Chambers, managing director, bloodstock, added: "Gallagher is delighted to support the TBA National Hunt Breeders' Awards, an event that celebrates the dedication and achievements of the National Hunt thoroughbred breeding community.

"As one of the leading providers of bloodstock insurance and risk management solutions, we are committed to supporting the thoroughbred industry and the people who are at its heart. We value the opportunity to be part of this special occasion and to celebrate the achievements of this dedicated community."

Tickets cost £50 and can be purchased from the TBA website.

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