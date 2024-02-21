TBA and Weatherbys team up to organise bloodstock-oriented Cheltenham Festival preview

The Thoroughbred Breeders' Association, in partnership with Weatherbys, is to hold an online bloodstock-oriented Cheltenham Festival preview next month.

Focusing on some of the main breeding influences going into this year’s meeting, the live webinar, which is free to join and open to all, will take place on Thursday, March 7 from 6.30pm.

It will be hosted by Jess Stafford, the Racing TV presenter, who will be joined by experts including broadcaster Jane Mangan (also RTV), Bertrand Le Metayer (BLM Bloodstock), Victor Connolly (Burgage Stud) and David Futter (Yorton Farm Stud).

Topics due to be covered include the success of French breeding in recent years and what has set them apart in their strength, depth and versatility. In turn, how British and Irish breeders have responded, and what they can do to combat and evolve their strategy.

Futter is in a strong position to comment, given he was the man who brought Blue Bresil, sire of Constitution Hill, to Britain from France and is joint-breeder of this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Gentlemansgame alongside the late Maggie Luck.

Futter said: “I'm really looking forward to spending the evening discussing the festival and being given a platform from the TBA and Weatherbys to talk extensively about National Hunt breeding going into the festival, and which often does not get the same spotlight the Flat world receives.

"The impact of French breeding has been significant in the past few years and I look forward to discussing how we can weave some of those influences into Britain. I'm sure that nature verses nurture will be a hot topic."

Stafford said: “As a bloodstock enthusiast, I'm delighted to be involved with this preview, which seeks to give a completely different perspective on the festival through the eye of breeding.

"We've put together an amazing panel and I can’t wait to hear the insights of our experts and how breeding influences can help us select a winner at Cheltenham in three weeks’ time.”

In the dissection of the championship races – the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers' Hurdle and Gold Cup – attention will be given to the sires and dams to focus on.

Weatherbys' executive director Nick Craven added: "We work very closely with the TBA on so many fronts and it’s great to be teaming up with them on this bloodstock-specific Cheltenham preview.

"Weatherbys are the primary source of bloodstock information for almost everyone in the industry and this preview will be made for websites such as our nhstallions.co.uk as a cross-reference to the preview commentary.

"We really hope the TBA membership, along with any interested enthusiasts, will join us for the live webinar and Q&A session with the expert panel which has been assembled."

In order to view the webinar, you will need to register here. For the Q&A, attendees can either send in their questions in advance or via the webinar portal on the night. The session will be released as a podcast after the event.

For further information, call 01638 661321 or email info@thetba.co.uk

