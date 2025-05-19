Tattersalls to extend Irish Guineas festival sponsorship until 2028

Tattersalls has announced it will extend its sponsorship of the Irish Guineas festival until 2028, ensuring the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, and Tattersalls Gold Cup will offer total prize-money of at least €500,000 each.

This development will also ensure the sales company will sponsor an enhanced owners and trainers facilities at the Curragh racecourse.

Among the star names set to appear over the weekend are 2,000 Guineas second Field Of Gold, Futurity Trophy hero Hotazhell and the unbeaten Twain in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, while last year's champion juvenile filly Lake Victoria is set to run in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. Her rivals could include the unbeaten Leopardstown Group 3 winner Swelter and Ollie Sangster pair Flight and Simmering, second and third respectively in the 1,000 Guineas.

Top older performers who could run in the third Group 1 of the festival, the Tattersalls Gold Cup, are Kalpana, Los Angeles, Ancient Wisdom, White Birch, Anmaat, Ghostwriter and Al Riffa.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Tattersalls have been longstanding supporters of Irish racing and the Curragh racecourse, having sponsored the Tattersalls Gold Cup since 1985 and the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Irish 1,000 Guineas since 2013 and 2015 respectively.

"The Tattersalls Irish Guineas festival is one of the great weekends of racing within the European Flat scene and these sponsorships reflect Tattersalls’ enduring support of Irish racing and breeding. Tattersalls are proud to extend our association with this flagship sponsorship to 2028 and we now look forward to an outstanding weekend of racing and to working with the Curragh racecourse for the next three years."

Brian Kavanagh, chief executive of the Curragh racecourse, added: "The continued support of Tattersalls is integral to the success of the Irish Guineas weekend, and we are delighted to extend our partnership with them as title sponsor.

"Tattersalls is synonymous with excellence in the world of thoroughbred racing and breeding, and their backing elevates this important fixture in the international racing calendar, helping us to attract the very best horses to compete in all three Group 1 races. Tattersalls are a pleasure to work with and the partnership is highly valued here at the Curragh."

The three-day festival begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday.

