Tattersalls renews £250,000 Craven bonus scheme

Tattersalls will be offering its £250,000 Royal Ascot and Group 1 bonus to owners of juveniles bought at the 2023 Craven Breeze-Up Sale for the third season in a row. The initiative runs alongside its £15,000 Tattersalls Craven scheme which has already paid out £555,000 in bonuses.

There is a £125,000 bonus on offer for the first Craven Breeze-Up winner of any of the six two-year-old races at this year’s Royal meeting, with £100,000 being paid to the owner and £25,000 to the vendor of the horse. An additional £125,000 bonus, with the same split, will also be paid to the first graduate winner of any of the 15 European Group 1 races open to two-year-olds, including the all-age Nunthorpe Stakes and Prix de l’Abbaye.

Irish 2,000 Guineas winner and European champion juvenile Native Trail won the inaugural £125,000 bonus in 2021 when landing the National Stakes at the Curragh. Godolphin's colt was a 210,000gns purchase from Oak Tree Farm at the 2021 Craven Sale.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "The £250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus reinforces our commitment to rewarding owners with multiple bonuses. The introduction of the bonus in 2021 immediately captured the imagination of owners and trainers and we were delighted that Native Trail was able to collect the bonus before going on to win the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas last year.

"The bonuses further enhance the appeal of a sale which produces a consistent flow of top-class two-year-olds, with last year’s sale producing twice as many Group/Listed performers as any other 2022 European breeze-up sale as well as two Classic winners in Native Trail and 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet.

"Running alongside the ever-popular £15,000 Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Bonus, the multiple bonuses reward numerous owners and as Native Trail demonstrated, the prospect of an owner winning multiple bonuses is very real."

The 2023 sale takes place between April 17 and 19, with breezes taking place on the Jockey Club Estates’ watered gallop at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile.

