Tattersalls Online July Sale catalogue released with diverse cast set to sell

The catalogue for next week's Tattersalls Online July Sale is now out, with 34 lots featuring 27 horses in and out of training, four broodmares, two point-to-pointers and one store entry by Beat Hollow.

Taking place from midday on Wednesday, July 6 and closing at noon the following day, the sale include horses in training from Ralph Beckett and Andrew Balding in Come Together and Berkshire Phantom. The former was a winner at Wolverhampton last November, while Berkshire Phantom struck twice earlier this year at Southwell and Wolverhampton.

Broodmares on offer include Glebe Farm Stables' Apple Lily, a daughter of Almanzor in foal to Lope Y Fernandez and a half-sister to four-time winner and Group 3-placed Kilfrush Memories. Another is Cois Coille Stud's Glace, who is carrying to prominent first-season sire Calyx. She is out of the Invincible Spirit mare Swynford Lady, a sister to July Cup winner Fleeting Spirit.

National Hunt prospects include Ben Lund's winning point-to-pointer Megaudais Speed and the placed Tout Paris. Barnfield offer the only store horse in the sale in a filly by Beat Hollow.

Leading British and Irish trainers and consignors with entries include The Bloodstock Connection, Richard Fahey, David Loughnane, Ger Lyons, Hugo Palmer, Marcus Tregoning and Ed Walker.

Details of all the lots as well consignor contact details can be found on the Tattersalls Online website. Prospective buyers are required to register before midday on July 6.

