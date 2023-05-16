Tattersalls Online Breeze-Up session attracts 24 entries

A catalogue of 24 has been published for the inaugural Tattersalls Online Breeze-Up session, with the two-year-olds to be showcased at Dundalk from 10am this Friday before they are offered online between June 7 and 8.

The session has received support from leading breeze up consignors Grangecoor Farm, Greenhills Farm, Grove Stud and Powerstown Stud as well as drafts from the likes of Browne Brothers Bloodstock and Friars Lough Stables

Among likely stars are a colt by Starspangledbanner consigned by Katie Walsh’s Greenhills Farm. P & C Bloodstock presents a filly by Highland Reel out of Blue Cloud, who has already produced Empowering, the winner of the Group 3 1,000 Guineas Trial and the Listed Sweet Mimosa Stakes. Brown Brothers Bloodstock will offer a filly by Phoenix Of Spain out of Dubawi mare Dukinta, a half-sister to Group 2 winner and Group 1 placed Grandeur.

Of the 24 lots entered, seven are colts and 17 are fillies with other sires such as Ardad, Dandy Man, Gleneagles, Teofilo, Inns Of Court, Sioux Nation and Yoshida represented.

All lots will be available for inspection following the breeze and pre-sale viewings can be arranged directly with vendors at the viewing location listed on each lot page. Wildcards are accepted until 5pm on Wednesday.

