Tattersalls Cheltenham February sale-topper ready to rumble for Elliott and Gigginstown at Fairyhouse

Ian Smith Memorial (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (5.00 Fairyhouse, Saturday)

What’s the story?

Five-year-old Jersey Des Brosses is a notable runner in the bumper at Fairyhouse on Saturday, having topped the 2023 edition of the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale when hammered down to Gordon Elliott Racing for £370,000.

He runs for the first time since for new owners Gigginstown House Stud having finished runner-up to Jingko Blue – a £225,000 acquisition at the same auction and now a dual winner over hurdles for the Nicky Henderson yard – in an Oldtown point-to-point five days before the Cheltenham sale.

He was consigned there by the Milestone Stables operation of Colin Bowe.

How’s he bred?

Jersey Des Brosses is by No Risk At All and bred by the Lecoq family out of the Lavirco mare Quatre Or, meaning he is a half-brother to hurdle/cross-country chase winner Ave Cesare (by Daramsar). Further back the page features Triumph Hurdle winner Katarino.

Saturday’s first run under rules is at the minimum trip of two miles, while Jersey Des Brosses’s point-to-point second came over two and a half miles.

What was said at the sale?

After landing the biggest fish in the pool at Prestbury Park last February, Elliott told the press pack, including Racing Post sales correspondent James Thomas: “He looked the standout horse in the sale and I’d say a summer’s grass is what he wants as he’s a horse with plenty of improvement in him. He’s one we’re looking forward to for next year. We’d seen him in Colin’s and liked him. We’ll have to get him home and get him sold now.”

Jersey Des Brosses had been sourced privately in France by renowned judge Walter Connors of Sluggara Farm, who said: “We have a couple of horses to point-to-point each year and we’ve been lucky with Colin. I think the last time myself and Colin were back here at this sale it was with Envoi Allen. I hope this fella does the same thing for the next man.”

Who does he face?

Jersey Des Brosses, the mount of Harry Swan, is set to tackle just the four rivals, the pick of whom looks to be dual bumper runner-up Sporting Glory.

Trained by Pat Fahy and ridden by Derek O’Connor for Clipper Logistics, he was second over course and distance last month, beaten a length and a quarter, to Romeo Coolio, an even pricier Elliott yard recruit from a Tattersalls Cheltenham sale having cost £420,000 at the festival auction last March.

