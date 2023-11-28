News
Tattersalls cancels Tingle Creek Sale at Sandown
The Tattersalls Tingle Creek Sale at Sandown will not take place Credit: Mark Cranham
Tattersalls has announced the cancellation of its Tingle Creek Sale for point-to-pointers, due to be held at Sandown on December 9.
It has been deemed to be in the interest of all stakeholders concerned that the best course of action is to not continue with this sale and offer those horses with places the opportunity to sell at the Cheltenham December Sale.
The auction takes place alongside racing the following week on Friday, December 15 during the Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham racecourse.
