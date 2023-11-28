Racing Post logo
Tattersalls cancels Tingle Creek Sale at Sandown

Greaneteen -Bryony Frost wins The Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (Grade 1)Sandown Park 4.12.21©Mark Cranhamphoto.com
The Tattersalls Tingle Creek Sale at Sandown will not take place Credit: Mark Cranham

Tattersalls has announced the cancellation of its Tingle Creek Sale for point-to-pointers, due to be held at Sandown on December 9.

It has been deemed to be in the interest of all stakeholders concerned that the best course of action is to not continue with this sale and offer those horses with places the opportunity to sell at the Cheltenham December Sale. 

The auction takes place alongside racing the following week on Friday, December 15 during the Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham racecourse.

Havana Grey holds sway but challenging conditions prevail on day one of December Foal Sale  

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 28 November 2023

Last updated 20:54, 28 November 2023

