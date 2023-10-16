Tattersalls and the Jockey Club to hold point-to-point sale at Tingle Creek meeting - with Goffs 'exploring other options'

Tattersalls has announced it will host a sale of point-to-pointers during the Tingle Creek meeting at Sandown in December.

The Tattersalls Tingle Creek Sale will be the eighth annual sale of point-to-pointers to take place between Tattersalls and the Jockey Club, adding to the existing events at Cheltenham. Last year, a sale was held for the first time after racing at the meeting by Goffs, which was topped by the £380,000 Brook Bay.

The first sale of the 2023-24 campaign takes place at Cheltenham on Friday, November 17, coinciding with the November meeting and will be followed by the inaugural Tattersalls Tingle Creek Sale at Sandown on Saturday, December 9.

Matthew Prior, head of sales at Tattersalls, said: "The Jockey Club and Tattersalls have a long and successful relationship, and the partnership has gone from strength to strength since the successful development of the select National Hunt auctions at Cheltenham racecourse.

"As we witnessed numerous times last season, the successes of Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates confirm that horses purchased at Tattersalls Jockey Club Sales can indeed go on to achieve the festival dream.

"All of us at Tattersalls are looking forward to working alongside the Sandown Park executive and developing the Tattersalls Tingle Creek Sale on one of the most significant days in the National Hunt racing calendar.’"

Amy Starkey, managing director for Jockey Club Racecourses, added: "We’re delighted to be welcoming Tattersalls to Sandown Park on the first weekend in December. The Betfair Tingle Creek festival always delivers two days of outstanding jump racing and a sale of the very best of future jumping talent is a fitting way to round off festivities."

Goffs is now likely to find another venue and its group chief executive, Henry Beeby, said: "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. It is a massive compliment to the superb job Goffs UK did establishing Sandown Park’s Tingle Creek meeting as a vibrant point-to-point sales venue and we wish Tattersalls Jockey Club Sales every success on December 9.

"Goffs is exploring other options to provide an alternative as competition is vital to all markets."

