Tattersalls and the Jockey Club announce sale of point-to-pointers at Tingle Creek meeting

Tattersalls has announced it will host a sale of point-to-pointers during the Tingle Creek meeting at Sandown in December.

The Tattersalls Tingle Creek Sale will be the eighth annual sale of point-to-pointers to take place between Tattersalls and the Jockey Club, adding to the existing Tattersalls/Jockey Club sales which are held at Cheltenham.

The seven 2022-23 sales have seen record turnover of £20,815,500, and £420,000 joint sales toppers at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale.

Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates have gone on to achieve excellence on the track too, with 35 Grade 1 winners to date. They include the likes of Shishkin, Envoi Allen and Bravemansgame, while the 2022-23 season alone produced 11 Grade 1 winners and two top-level winners at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

Shishkin: one flagship Tattersalls Cheltenham graduate

The first sale of the 2023-24 season season takes place at Cheltenham on Friday, November 17, coinciding with the November meeting. The Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale will be followed by the inaugural Tattersalls Tingle Creek Sale at Sandown on Saturday, December 9.

Matthew Prior, head of sales at Tattersalls, said: "The Jockey Club and Tattersalls have a long and successful relationship, and the partnership has gone from strength to strength since the successful development of the select National Hunt auctions at Cheltenham racecourse.

"As we witnessed numerous times last season, the successes of Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates confirm that horses purchased at Tattersalls Jockey Club Sales can indeed go on to achieve the festival dream.

"All of us at Tattersalls are looking forward to working alongside the Sandown Park executive and developing the Tattersalls Tingle Creek Sale on one of the most significant days in the National Hunt racing calendar.’"

Amy Starkey, managing director for Jockey Club Racecourses, added: "We’re delighted to be welcoming Tattersalls to Sandown Park on the first weekend in December. The Betfair Tingle Creek festival always delivers two days of outstanding jump racing and a sale of the very best of future jumping talent is a fitting way to round off festivities."

