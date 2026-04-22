Sunnyhill Stud's Fifty Stars gets his first winner on the board as Aquasina gets off the mark

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Sunnyhill Stud sire Fifty Stars scored his first winner on Sunday as Aquasina , a filly from his first crop, made her third trip to a racecourse a winning one.

Trained by Stephanie Nigge, the three-year-old finished fifth on her sole start as a juvenile last November and posted a seventh-placed finish on her seasonal reappearance over 9f. However, stretched out to 1m2f, she finally got her head in front to win at Vannes in France.

A homebred for Gerry Ryan, who raced her sire Fifty Stars, Aquasina is out of Dawn Approach mare Line Judge, a placed half-sister to Grade 1 Summer Stakes winner New Century and Group 3 scorer Passion And Glory.

Aquasina is one of only two starters for Fifty Stars, a son of Sea The Stars whose five black-type victories were headed by a win in the 2020 Australia Cup at Flemington for Ryan’s Ryco Equine and Lindsay Park, when David Hayes and Tom Dabernig were on the licence.

Bred by Airlie Stud, the stallion was sourced for Ryan by John Foote for 110,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2016. He was shipped to Australia and won on his debut at Sandown in May, 2018.

Fifty Stars - whose oldest crop are three-year-olds - covered his first book of mares in 2022 at a fee of €3,000, which has remained unchanged throughout his career at Michael Hickey's Sunnyhill Stud in Country Kildare. He covered 19 mares in last season, 47 in 2924 and 77 in 2023.

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