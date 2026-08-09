Sun Goddess provides Phoenix repeat for Sioux Nation as Blue Point’s French run continues

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History repeated itself at the Curragh in Sunday’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes when Sioux Nation’s first European Group 1 winner as a sire came in the very same race as his own finest hour back in 2017.

Sun Goddess is the most prestigious individual among the five crops of the son of Scat Daddy to have emerged so far. While Sioux Nation earned his berth in the Coolmore stallion operation with a half-length defeat of Beckford, Sun Goddess won by clearer water from the Blue Point colt Folsom Blues.

It is a family which has had more than one major development this year. John Tuthill’s Owenstown Bloodstock is the breeder of Sun Goddess, who is the third foal out of the unraced Starspangledbanner mare Etoile Bleu, who he bought for 60,000gns at Tattersalls four years ago.

Etoile Bleu is a half-sister of the smart sprinter Scream Blue Murder, whose grandson Thesecretadversary won the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville last month.

Sun Goddess was bought for £120,000 at last year's Goffs Premier Yearling Sale by Avenue Bloodstock for Coolmore’s MV Magnier. Owenstown Stud has entered her Blue Point half-sister as lot 465 in Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

This was the second top-class success for Sioux Nation, whose Australian-bred daughter Socks Nation won the Queensland Oaks back in 2024.

Had Sun Goddess not been in the field, it would have been an extraordinary day for another young gun sire, Darley’s Blue Point.

For the second week in a row, the Kildangan Stud resident sired the marquee winner in Deauville. Last Sunday it was Blue Bolt in the Prix Rothschild and seven days later it was the Aga Khan Studs homebred Samangan, who held on to the Prix Maurice de Gheest from Division (by Kingman) and Stolen Kiss (Chachnak).

The top-class sprinter is now the sire of five Group or Grade 1 winners with Rosallion, Kind Of Blue and Big Evs all appearing since his first crop set foot on the track in 2023.

Such prizes do not arrive at the door of another on the Darley roster, Farhh, as he has to be carefully managed owing to limited fertility.

However, one of his previous three Group 1 scorers, King Of Change, has quickly earned the respect of breeders. Farhh is now up to four through Tiffany, jewel in the crown of her owner-breeders the Elite Racing Club after she went one place better after three consecutive runner-up finishes in Germany when she landed the Grosser Preis von Berlin.

The six-year-old is from the same family as other Elite stars such as Marsha, Ribbons and Soviet Song.

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