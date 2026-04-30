Sumbe strengthens southern hemisphere presence with Will Johnson appointment

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Sumbe has taken a significant step in its international bloodstock ambitions with the appointment of Will Johnson as bloodstock and racing manager for the southern hemisphere.

The move comes on the back of a series of strategic developments, notably the confirmation that their resident stallion Charyn will commence shuttle duties in 2026 at Cambridge Stud in New Zealand, alongside Sumbe’s first investments at the Australian yearling sales. Those initiatives reflect owner Nurlan Bizakov’s intention to establish a long-term presence in Australasia.

Bizakov said: “I am delighted to welcome Will to the Sumbe team. We worked closely together during his time as assistant to Roger Varian and have remained in contact ever since. I very much look forward to a successful and fruitful collaboration.”

Johnson, who has observed the growth of Sumbe’s breeding and racing operation over recent years, believes the expansion is a positive signal for the wider industry.

“I have followed the development and success of Nurlan’s operation from afar since first meeting him while working for Roger Varian,” he said. “The decision to expand into Australia and New Zealand is a strong endorsement of the southern hemisphere industry, and I am excited to work with Nurlan, Tony Fry and the wider team to build Sumbe’s commercial presence in the region.”

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