Sumbe stallion Recorder on the move to Longford House Stud for 2024

Longford House Stud has acquired the Group 3 winner Recorder, who was bred and owned by the late Queen Elizabeth, from Sumbe, a move that will see the son of Galileo stand in County Tipperary for 2024.

The ten-year-old won two of his three starts – which all came as a two-year-old – including the Acomb Stakes for William Haggas. He was later retired to stand at Montfort et Preaux for the 2018 season at a fee of €6,000.

The sale was negotiated by the King and Queen's racing manager John Warren and recommended by agents Crispin de Moubray and Mick Kelly.

Recorder will stand alongside Melbourne Cup hero Rekindling, Sea’s Legacy, an unraced son of Green Desert and Arc heroine Urban Sea, Classic-winning sire Rajsaman and Burwaaz.

Recorder, who stood his final season in France this year for €3,000, has sired four black-type Flat performers, including Listed winners Enola and Hot Queen.

Another is this season's Prix Cleopatre third Heartache Tonight, Chris Wright's half-sister to British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and Prix de Royallieu winner Wonderful Tonight.

He has also sired the Listed-placed hurdler Castellet from a handful of jumps winners, while Enola looks set to go hurdling after selling to Willie Mullins, Harold Kirk and PB Bloodstock for €200,000 at last year's Arqana Arc Sale.

Longford's June Lewis said of their new recruit: "Recorder arrived on Sunday from Sumbe safe and well. He's a good-looking, strong stallion with a great temperament, and we must thank the King for allowing us to purchase him, as well as John Warren for the negotiation of the sale.

"We must also thank Crispin de Moubray and Mick Kelly for recommending Recorder to us. We'll be keeping a close eye on Enola, now trained by Willie Mullins after being sold for €200,000 "

Recorder is the first foal out of the talented Danehill Dancer mare Memory, winner of the Cherry Hinton and Albany Stakes for Highclere Racing and Richard Hannon snr.

Memory, a half-sister to Tyros Stakes winner Remember Alexander, has also produced another talented son of Galileo in Call To Mind, winner of the Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup, as well as Frankel's Swedish Group 3 winner Learn By Heart.

